Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Martin County. Please send listings to The Enterprise, 106 West Main St., Williamston, NC 27892 or email lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Tuesday.
Jan. 20
STREAM Activity
WILLIAMSTON - Martin Memorial Library will host a Science, Technology, Reading, Art and Math activity at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan 20.
The activity is for school-age children and their caregivers. It is free, and open to the public.
Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
For more information, call 252-792-7476.
Jan. 24
Basic Law Enforcement Training Class
WILLIAMSTON - The Division of Continuing Education at Martin Community College will host a Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) class from 6 – 10 p.m. beginning Monday, Jan. 24 at the Williamston campus.
The class will be held Monday through Friday and every other weekend.
The program is eligible for a “Career in a Year” scholarship.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
For more information or to register, contact Cliff Hales at 252-789-0267 or via email at clifton.hales@martin.cc.edu.
Jan. 24 & 26
Notary Class
WILLIAMSTON - The Division of Continuing Education at Martin Community College will host a notary class from 5:30 – 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24 and Wednesday, Jan. 26 at the Williamston campus.
Topics include legal, ethical and procedural requirements of the Notary Act.
The cost of the class is $70.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
For more information or to register, contact Leslie Bond at 252-789-0248 or via email at leslie.bond@martincc.edu.
Jan. 25
Story Time
WILLIAMSTON - Martin Memorial Library will host Story Time at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25.
Preschoolers and their parents or caregivers are invited to participate in age-appropriate stories, activities and games about the moon and stars.
The event is free and open to the public.
Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
For more information, call 252-792-7476.
Acrylic Painting Class
WILLIAMSTON - Martin Memorial Library will host an Acrylic Painting Class at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25.
Librarian Ann Phelps will present an instructional video on how to paint a male and female cardinal on a pine bough.
The event is free and open to the public. Participants must bring their own supplies.
Registration is required.
Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
For more information or to register, call 252-792-7476.
Jan. 26
Morning Book Club
WILLIAMSTON - Martin Memorial library will host Morning Book Club at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26.
Participants will discuss “Snow Hunters” by Paul Yoon.
The book club is free and open to the public.
Copies of the book are available to borrow from the librarian’s office.
Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
For more information, call 252-792-7476.
Jan. 31
EMT Class
WILLIAMSTON - The Division of Continuing Education at Martin Community College will host an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) class from 6 – 10 p.m. on Mondays, beginning Monday, Jan. 31.
The cost of the class is $180 and “Career in a Year” scholarships are available.
For more information or to register, contact Robert Whistler at 252-789-0266 or via email at rw08276@martincc.edu.
Feb. 14
Apprentice Line Technician Class
WILLIAMSTON - The Division of Continuing Education at Martin Community College will host an apprentice line technician class will be held from 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. on Mondays and Thursday, beginning Monday, Feb. 14.
The cost of the class is $180, but it is eligible for the “Career in a Year” scholarship.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
For more information or to register, contact Nathan Mizell at 252-789-0232 or via email at nathan.mizell@martincc.edu.
Ongoing
Now Open
WILLIAMSTON – The E.J. Hayes Alumni Center and office are now open. Office hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. and Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Closed Monday and Friday. Contact Angela Bell at 789-1074 for rental appointments or email ejhayesa@gmail.com.
Meeting
FARM LIFE – Farm Life Ruritanettes have resumed meetings the first Thursday of every month at the Ruritan Building in Farm Life. Meetings begin at 7 p.m.
Cosmetology Services
WILLIAMSTON – The Cosmetology Department at Martin Community College in Williamston has resumed its student-provided services.
The hours of service are 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 9:15 a.m.-11 a.m., on Fridays. Services include washes, cuts, styles, perms, manicures, facials, pedicures, color, highlights, relaxers and more.
Call 789-0250 to make an appointment.
Food Pantry
WILLIAMSTON – The Friends of God Food Pantry, located at 503 North Haughton St. and sponsored by Macedonia Christian Church, distributes food on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month from 3-5 p.m.
For more information, call Laurie Bowen (799-6450) or Phyllis Rodgerson (799-9456).
Hamilton Book Cabinet
HAMILTON – The Book Cabinet, 201 North Front St., Hamilton, is a place for readers to borrow and return or keep a favorite or two.
Books are available to all readers near and far, young and mature.
For more information, call Mary Greene at 252-341-0108.
Disabled American Veterans
WASHINGTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet at 6 p.m. the second Monday of every month. Come for dinner, and a meeting immediately following, at the Washington Housing Authority, 809 Pennsylvania Ave., Washington.
Shrine Club
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Shrine Club holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at the Shrine Club, 5470 U.S. 17, Williamston. All Nobles are welcome.
Shrinettes
WILLIAMSTON – Martin County Shrinettes Club holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the third Monday of each month.
Shrinettes are the wives, mothers, widows, sisters, daughters or stepdaughters of a Shriner, who are 18 years or older.
Any advancement of the club is welcome. Come join the fun and fellowship.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet the second and fourth Tuesday of every month to file claims at the AmVets Post 227 building, 214 East Main St., Williamston.
For more information, call service officers Charles Lins, 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard, 252-802-0633.
There is no charge for this service.
Veterans
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Veterans Service Office provides professional services by a nationally-and-state-accredited Veterans Service Officer.
For more information, call Thurman Savage at 252-789-4398 or visit 205 E. Main St., Williamston.
No appointment necessary.
Skill Building Sessions
ROBERSONVILLE – Robersonville Public Library is offering 30-minute, one-on-one sessions with library staff providing customized help and skill building to members of the community, free of charge.
Examples include learning to navigate the library, building computer skills, research and more.
These sessions must be scheduled in advance by calling 252-508-0342.
Classes
High School Equivalency classes are available both day and night in Williamston, Robersonville and Windsor.
Funds are available to assist qualified students with the $80 fee for taking the high school equivalency tests (formerly GEDs). All basic skills classes are free.
For more information, call Catina Blake at 252-789-0288.