Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Martin County. Please send listings to The Enterprise, 106 West Main St., Williamston, NC 27892 or email bchoggard@apgenc.com events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
March 31 & April 01
NC Herring Festival planned
JAMESVILLE – NC Herring Festival of 2023 is planned for March 31 and April 1.
There will be rides, local entertainment, food, fireworks, festival favorites and lots of fun.
Ride wristbands will be available for Friday night only.
April 01
Facing Wellness Challenges with preparedness event planned
WILLIAMSTON – Dr. E.C. Land will be hosting a basic medical awareness session at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 01 at Cedar Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
The session is open to the public.
Cedar Hill Missionary Baptist Church is located at 2131 Rodgers School Rd. in Williamston.
Pancake and Sausage breakfast planned
BEAR GRASS – The Bear Grass Fire Rescue Ladies Auxiliary is hosting this drive-thru breakfast from 7 – 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 01 at Bear Grass Fire Dept.
Plates are $10.
Bear Grass Fire Department is located at 6005 Bear Grass Rd. in Williamston.
Easter Egg Hunt slated
WILLIAMSTON – The Piney Grove Baptist Church, Memorial Baptist Church and the Williamston Police Department will be hosting this Easter egg hunt from 10 – 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 01 at Godwin Coppage Park.
The Easter egg hunt is for school aged children.
Godwin Coppage Park is located at 1073 Tyner Rd. in Williamston.
Easter Bunny coming to town
WILLIAMSTON – Cakes by Becky will be hosting the easter bunny from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 01.
Enjoy a cookie and have a photo taken with the Bunny. Photos will be $10 by Chelsey Photography.
Cakes by Becky is located at 118 Harrison St. in Williamston.
A Day on the River Cornhole Tournament slated
WILLIAMSTON – Williamston Downton presents this event beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 01 at Moratoc Park.
Registration begins at 9 a.m., bags will fly at 10 a.m. Entry fee is $20 per team.
To pre-register contact akuhn@townofwilliamston.com.
Moratoc Park is located at 102 River Dr. in Williamston.
Yard Sale planned
ROBERSONVILLE – The Robersonville Improvement Committee is sponsoring a community yard sale from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 01.
Setup time for the yard sale is 7 a.m. Each space is $10.
Call Janet Sink at 252-795-4157 or Cherie Taylor at 252-795-4339 for more information.
The location for the yard sale is the corner of Main St. and Railroad St. in Robersonville.
April 02
Palm Sunday planned
WILLIAMSTON – The Holy Trinity Catholic Church is planning this event at 9 a.m. in Spanisha and 11 a.m. in English on Sunday, April 02.
Holy Trinity Catholic Church is located at 830 East Blvd. in Williamston.
April 05
Martin Community College Health Care Orientations planned
WINDSOR – MCC has scheduled orientation at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 05 on the Windsor campus.
This orientation is required for MCC’s Nurse Aide I or Phlebotomy classes starting in June.
There is no cost for orientation. Students attending bring some to write with.
For questions contact Sue H. Gurley RN, MCC’s Healthcare Programs Coordinator at 252-789-0261 or email sue.gurley@martincc.edu.
The Windsor campus is located at 409 West Granville St. #2123 in Windsor.
April 06
Holy Thursday service planned
WILLIAMSTON – The Holy Trinity Catholic Church is planning this event at 6 p.m. in English and 8 p.m. in Spanish on Thursday, April 06.
Holy Trinity Catholic Church is located at 830 East Blvd. in Williamston.
April 07
Hot Dogs and hamburgers event
WILLIAMSTON – Cedar Hill Missionary Baptist Church will be hosting this event from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Friday, April 7 at Peel St. Park.
Everyone is welcome.
Peel St. Park is located at the corners of Peel St. and Washington St.
Good Friday service planned
WILLIAMSTON – The Holy Trinity Catholic Church is planning this event at 6 p.m. in English and 8 p.m. in Spanish on Friday, April 07.
Holy Trinity Catholic Church is located at 830 East Blvd. in Williamston.
April 08
Holy Saturday Easter Vigil service planned
WILLIAMSTON – The Holy Trinity Catholic Church is planning a bilingual event at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 08.
Holy Trinity Catholic Church is located at 830 East Blvd. in Williamston.
April 09
Easter Sunday service planned
WILLIAMSTON – The Holy Trinity Catholic Church is planning this event at 9 a.m. in Spanish and 11 a.m. in English on Sunday, April 09.
Holy Trinity Catholic Church is located at 830 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Sunrise Service slated
WILLIAMSTON – The Everetts Christian Church and the Everetts Baptist Church will hold sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 9 at the Martin Memorial Gardens gazebo.
In case of rain the event will be held at Everetts Christian Church.
Martin Memorial Gardens is located at 12813 US-64 in Williamston.
April 11
Storytime slated
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin Memorial Library is hosting storytime at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11.
Preschoolers and their parents or caregivers are invited to join Library Assistant Mika Davis in the Ella Mae Abbitt meeting room.
Storytime will be about bunnies.
This program is free and open to the public.
Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
April 13
Martin County 4-H Youth Livestock Show and Sale slated
WILLIAMSTON – The show and sale will be held Thursday. April 13 beginning at 10 a.m. at the Martin County Farmer’s Market.
The show will be from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., following will be the leading to grow show at 4 p.m., dinner at 5 p.m. and the sale at 6:30 p.m.
For more information call the 4-H office at 252-789-4370.
The Martin County Farmer’s Market is located at 4001 West Main St. in Williamston.
PM Book club meets
WILLIAMSTON – Volunteer Laurie Irwin-Pinkley will lead a discussion of the French Braid by Anne Tyler at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 13 in the Mary S. Gray meeting room at the Martin Memorial Library.
Books are available to borrow from the librarian’s office.
The book club is free and open to all who enjoy reading and talking about it.
Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
Washington Civic Center Dance slated
WASHINGTON – The Washington Civic Center is planning this dance from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 13.
Admission is $10.
DJ Justin Rouse will be playing. There will be a 50/50 drawing and door prizes. No alcohol, smoking or children are allowed.
For more information text 252-944-6198 or 252-364-7264.
Washington Civic Center is located at 110 North Gladden St. in Washington.
April 15
Spring Fling planned
OAK CITY – West Martin Community Center will be hosting a this event at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 15.
Admission: Single -$20; Couple - $35.
Enjoy an evening of food, prizes, live entertainment featuring: Trevel Allen (sax player from Greenville, N.C.), and local musicians. Dance the night away with tunes by DJ Hollywood, Plymouth, N.C.
For more information contact Barbara 252-795-4398.
All proceeds will be used for the Center's operation.
West Martin Community Center is located at 402 Highway 125 South Oak City
Facing Wellness Challenges with preparedness
WILLIAMSTON – Cedar Hill Baptist Church is hosting this session at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 15.
Mrs. Marva Scott, Social Worker will be the speaker.
These sessions are open to the public.
Cedar Hill Baptist Church is located at 2131 Rodgers School Rd. in Williamston.
Spring Soiree Sampler slated
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Arts Council is hosting this event at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 15.
There will be food samples, reverse raffle, cash bar and small live auction.
Martin County Arts Council is located at 124 Washington St. in Williamston.
April 19
Martin Community College Health Care Orientations planned
WINDSOR – MCC has scheduled orientation at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19 on the Williamston campus.
This orientation is required for MCC’s Nurse Aide I or Phlebotomy classes starting in June.
There is no cost for orientation. Students attending bring some to write with.
For questions contact Sue H. Gurley RN, MCC’s Healthcare Programs Coordinator at 252-789-0261 or email sue.gurley@martincc.edu.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
Community Book Club meets
WILLIAMSTON – The staff of MCC and Martin Memorial Library will facilitate a discussion of A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles in the conference room at the college at 12 noon on Wednesday, April 19.
Copies of the book are available to borrow from the college or public library.
The book club is free and open to all who enjoy reading and talking about it.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
April 22
Facing Wellness Challenges with preparedness
WILLIAMSTON – Cedar Hill Baptist Church is hosting this session at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 22.
Dr. Tedra Anderson-Brown, Mental Health will be the speaker.
These sessions are open to the public.
Cedar Hill Baptist Church is located at 2131 Rodgers School Rd. in Williamston.
April 25
Storytime planned
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin Memorial Library has this storytime at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25.
Preschoolers and their parents or caregivers are invited to join library assistant Mika Davis in the Ella Mae Abbitt meeting room for storytime about bugs.
This program is free and open to the public.
Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
Adult Acrylic Painting class slated
WILLIAMSTON – Mika Davis will present an instructional video on how to paint a sweet pink pig in the Ella Mae Abbitt meeting room at Martin Memorial Library.
Instruction is free, but participants must bring their own supplies.
Registration is required and limited. Call 252-792-7476, email mdavis@bhmlib.org or visit the library to register.
Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
April 26
AM Book Club meets
WILLIAMSTON – Library assistant Kit Reddick will lead a discussion of The Good Son by Jacquelyn Mitchard in at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 26 in the Ella Mae Abbitt room at Martin Memorial Library.
Copies of the book are available from the librarian’s office.
The book club is free and open to all who enjoy reading and talking about it.
Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
May 01
Music on the Corner slated
ROBERSONVILLE – Music on the Corner is slated from 12 – 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 06.
Vendors for this event are needed. To reserve a space contact Janet Sink at 252-795-4157. Spaces for this event are $25.
The deadline to reserve a space is May 01.
May 06
Rehoboth Church Preservation Society Quilt Show planned
ROPER – The quilt show of quilts owned or made by local quilters is planned for 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.
There will be craft booths, BBQ, hot dogs and snacks. There will also be a raffle for a quilt, door prizes and a bake sale.
The rain date for the event will be Saturday, May 20.
For more information email x12y20z50@gmail.com.
The location for the event will be 15700 NC Hwy 32 North in Roper.
2023 5k Color Fun Run slated
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Arts Council is hosting the 2023 5k Color Fun Run at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 6.
Check in starts at 7:30 a.m. There will be a free t-shirt given to each paying participant by April 16. Email shirt size to info@martincountyarts.com or call 252-789-8470.
It will be $25 for adult runner in advance and $30 the day of the race.
$15 for children ages 8-18 and 8 and under are free.
May 07 – 10
Revival planned
HASSELL – P.F.W.B Church is planning a revival beginning Sunday, May 07 and ending on Wednesday, May 10.
Service will begin at 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 07 and 7 p.m. on Monday through Wednesday.
Gary Bateman will be the speaker.
All are welcome to attend.
P.F.W.B. Church is located at 1647 West Commerce St. in Hassell.
June 15
Annual Aging Conference planned
TARBORO – The Upper Coastal Plain Council of Governments Area Agency on Aging will be hosting this event on Thursday, June 15 Edgecombe Community College – Tarboro Campus.
The theme for this conference is The Power of Aging: Full Speed Ahead.
For more information, contact the Upper Coastal Plain Council of Governments Area Agency on Aging at 252-234-5900.
The Edgecombe Community College – Tarboro Campus is located at 2009 West Wilson St. in Tarboro.
Ongoing
Be a Voice for a Child
WILLIAMSTON – Become a Guardian ad Litem Program volunteer to help abused and neglected children.
No specific education or experience is required to volunteer for this program; only a true desire to “be a voice for a child in the community”.
Contact the local program to learn more by calling 252-331-4562 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
Small Business Center
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Small Business Center (SBC) also serves Bertie County.
Requests for assistance are welcome.
To schedule an appointment, call 252-789-0201.
Now Open
WILLIAMSTON – The E.J. Hayes Alumni Center and office are now open. Office hours are Wednesday and Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and Monday, Tuesday and Friday are by appointment only. Contact Angela Bell at 789-1074 for rental appointments or email ejhayesa@gmail.com.
Meeting
FARM LIFE – Farm Life Ruritanettes have resumed meetings the first Thursday of every month at the Ruritan Building in Farm Life. Meetings begin at 7 p.m.
Food Pantry
WILLIAMSTON – The Friends of God Food Pantry, located at 503 North Haughton St. and sponsored by Macedonia Christian Church, distributes food on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month from 3-5 p.m.
For more information, call Laurie Bowen (799-6450) or Phyllis Rodgerson (799-9456).
Hamilton Book Cabinet
HAMILTON – The Book Cabinet, 201 North Front St., Hamilton, is a place for readers to borrow and return or keep a favorite or two.
Books are available to all readers near and far, young and mature.
For more information, call Mary Greene at 252-341-0108.
Disabled American Veterans
WASHINGTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet at 6 p.m. the second Monday of every month. Come for dinner, and a meeting immediately following, at the Washington Housing Authority, 809 Pennsylvania Ave., Washington.
GED Testing
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Division of Continuing Education offers online GED testing for all four competency modules: mathematical reasoning, reasoning through language arts, science and social studies.
For more information, call 252-789-0229.
Shrine Club
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Shrine Club holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at the Shrine Club, 5470 U.S. 17, Williamston. All Nobles are welcome.
Shrinettes
WILLIAMSTON – Martin County Shrinettes Club holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the third Monday of each month.
Shrinettes are the wives, mothers, widows, sisters, daughters or stepdaughters of a Shriner, who are 18 years or older.
Any advancement of the club is welcome. Come join the fun and fellowship.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet the second and fourth Tuesday of every month to file claims at the AmVets Post 227 building, 214 East Main St., Williamston.
For more information, call service officers Charles Lins, 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard, 252-802-0633.
There is no charge for this service.
Veterans
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Veterans Service Office provides professional services by a nationally-and-state-accredited Veterans Service Officer.
For more information, call Thurman Savage at 252-789-4398 or visit 205 E. Main St., Williamston.
No appointment necessary.
Skill Building Sessions
ROBERSONVILLE – Robersonville Public Library is offering 30-minute, one-on-one sessions with library staff providing customized help and skill building to members of the community, free of charge.
Examples include learning to navigate the library, building computer skills, research and more.
These sessions must be scheduled in advance by calling 252-508-0342.
Classes
High School Equivalency classes are available both day and night in Williamston, Robersonville and Windsor.
Funds are available to assist qualified students with the $80 fee for taking the high school equivalency tests (formerly GEDs). All basic skills classes are free.
For more information, call Catina Blake at 252-789-0288.