Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Martin County. Please send listings to The Enterprise, 106 West Main St., Williamston, NC 27892 or email bchoggard@apgenc.com events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
March 9
Washington Civic Center Dance set
WASHINGTON - The Washington Civic Center will be hosting their dance from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 9.
Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. Admission is $10.
DJ Stanley Edwards will be playing. There will be a 50/50 drawing and door prizes. No alcohol, smoking or children allowed. For more information text 252-364-7264 or 252-944-6198.
The Washington Civic Center is located at 110 North Gladden St. in Washington.
Salute to Seuss set
WILLIAMSTON - The Martin Memorial Library will be hosting this event at 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 9.
Teacher Steve Somers presents a magical celebration of Dr. Seuss and his books in the Ella Mae Abbitt meeting room.
This program is free for families and children of all ages. No registration is required.
The Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
PM Book Club meets
WILLIAMSTON - Librarian Ann Phelps will lead a discussion of Game Changers by Art Chansky in the Mary S. Gray room at Martin Memorial Library.
Books are available to borrow from the librarian’s office. The book club is free and open to all who enjoy reading and talking about it.
The Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
March 10
The Great Colon Tour planned
WINDSOR - ECU Health has planned this event from 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. on Friday, March 10 in the Food Lion parking lot.
Learn about colon health, colon cancer and other lifesaving screenings and information.
There will be free wellness screenings including blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol.
Food Lion is located at 117 US Hwy 13 in Windsor.
Spaghetti and meatball dinner planned
WILLIAMSTON - The E.J. Hayes Alumni Association is sponsoring this dinner from 11:30 a.m. — 5 p.m. on Friday, March 10.
The options are to eat in or take out. The cost of the meal is $12 and that includes a salad, dessert, bread and a beverage.
Tickets can be purchased from any EJHAA board member. Please direct any questions through the office at 252-789-1074 or Angela Bell at 252-792-5436.
EJHAA is located at 705 Washington St. in Williamston.
March 11
Flag Retirement Ceremony set
WILLIAMSTON - The Martin County JROTC and AMVETS Post 227 will host this ceremony at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 11 at the AMVETS House.
If one has old ragged, worn out flags that have served their purpose, take them to the AMVETS house and place them in the flag box on the porch.
The AMVETS House is located at 214 East Main St. in Williamston.
March 14
Storytime slated
WILLIAMSTON - The Martin Memorial Library is hosting this storytime at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14.
Preschooler, their parents or caregivers are invited to join library assistant Mika Davis for storytime that will be celebrating Dr. Seuss in the Ella Mae Abbitt meeting room.
This program is free and no registration is required.
The Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
March 15
Community Book Club meets
WILLIAMSTON - The staff of Martin Community College and Martin Memorial Library will be hosting this event at 12 noon on Wednesday, March 15 in the conference room in the Martin Community College library.
The discussion will be about The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern, Copies of the book are available to borrow from the college or public library.
The book club is free and open to all who enjoy reading and talking about it.
The Martin Community College Library is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
March 16–19
MCP Presents Spring Musical
WILLIAMSTON – The MCP will be presenting their Spring Musical Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. The first night of the performance will be at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023, second night will be at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023 and then a matinee at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at the Martin County Auditorium.
Adult tickets will be $15. Senior citizens and students will be $10.
For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.
The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.
Martin 22
AM Book Club meets
WILLIAMSTON – Library assistant Kit Reddick will lead a discussion of Circus of Wonders by Elizabeth MacNeal in the Ella Mae Abbitt meeting at the Martin Memorial Library.
Copies of the book are available to borrow from the librarian’s office.
The book club is free and open to all who enjoy reading and talking about it.
The Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
March 26
Gospel concert slated
WILLIAMSTON – West End Baptist Church is hosting a gospel concert at 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 26.
Curtis Hyler & Jubilation will be there.
West End Baptist Church is located at 1505 West Main St. in Williamston.
March 28
Storytime slated
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin Memorial Library is hosting storytime at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28 in the Ella Mae Abbitt room at the Martin Memorial Library.
Library Assistant Mike Davis will be having this storytime about planting seeds.
This program is free and not registration is required.
The Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
Adult Acrylic Painting class slated
WILLIAMSTON – Librarian Ann Phelps will present an instructional video at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28 in the Ella Mae Abbitt meeting room at the Martin Memorial Library.
Instruction is free but participants will have to bring their own supplies.
Registration is required and limited. Call 252-792-7476, email aphelps@bhmlib.org or visit the library to register.
The Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
March 31 & April 1
NC Herring Festival planned
JAMESVILLE – NC Herring Festival of 2023 is planned for March 31 and April 1.
There will be rides, local entertainment, food, fireworks, festival favorites and lots of fun.
Ride wristbands will be available for Friday night only.
June 15
Annual Aging Conference planned
TARBORO – The Upper Coastal Plain Council of Governments Area Agency on Aging will be hosting this event on Thursday, June 15 Edgecombe Community College – Tarboro Campus.
The theme for this conference is The Power of Aging: Full Speed Ahead.
For more information, contact the Upper Coastal Plain Council of Governments Area Agency on Aging at 252-234-5900.
The Edgecombe Community College – Tarboro Campus is located at 2009 West Wilson St. in Tarboro.
Ongoing
Be a Voice for a Child
WILLIAMSTON – Become a Guardian ad Litem Program volunteer to help abused and neglected children.
No specific education or experience is required to volunteer for this program; only a true desire to “be a voice for a child in the community”.
Contact the local program to learn more by calling 252-331-4562 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
Small Business Center
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Small Business Center (SBC) also serves Bertie County.
Requests for assistance are welcome.
To schedule an appointment, call 252-789-0201.
Now Open
WILLIAMSTON – The E.J. Hayes Alumni Center and office are now open. Office hours are Wednesday and Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and Monday, Tuesday and Friday are by appointment only. Contact Angela Bell at 789-1074 for rental appointments or email ejhayesa@gmail.com.
Meeting
FARM LIFE – Farm Life Ruritanettes have resumed meetings the first Thursday of every month at the Ruritan Building in Farm Life. Meetings begin at 7 p.m.
Food Pantry
WILLIAMSTON – The Friends of God Food Pantry, located at 503 North Haughton St. and sponsored by Macedonia Christian Church, distributes food on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month from 3-5 p.m.
For more information, call Laurie Bowen (799-6450) or Phyllis Rodgerson (799-9456).
Hamilton Book Cabinet
HAMILTON – The Book Cabinet, 201 North Front St., Hamilton, is a place for readers to borrow and return or keep a favorite or two.
Books are available to all readers near and far, young and mature.
For more information, call Mary Greene at 252-341-0108.
Disabled American Veterans
WASHINGTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet at 6 p.m. the second Monday of every month. Come for dinner, and a meeting immediately following, at the Washington Housing Authority, 809 Pennsylvania Ave., Washington.
GED Testing
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Division of Continuing Education offers online GED testing for all four competency modules: mathematical reasoning, reasoning through language arts, science and social studies.
For more information, call 252-789-0229.
Shrine Club
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Shrine Club holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at the Shrine Club, 5470 U.S. 17, Williamston. All Nobles are welcome.
Shrinettes
WILLIAMSTON – Martin County Shrinettes Club holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the third Monday of each month.
Shrinettes are the wives, mothers, widows, sisters, daughters or stepdaughters of a Shriner, who are 18 years or older.
Any advancement of the club is welcome. Come join the fun and fellowship.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet the second and fourth Tuesday of every month to file claims at the AmVets Post 227 building, 214 East Main St., Williamston.
For more information, call service officers Charles Lins, 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard, 252-802-0633.
There is no charge for this service.
Veterans
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Veterans Service Office provides professional services by a nationally-and-state-accredited Veterans Service Officer.
For more information, call Thurman Savage at 252-789-4398 or visit 205 E. Main St., Williamston.
No appointment necessary.
Skill Building Sessions
ROBERSONVILLE – Robersonville Public Library is offering 30-minute, one-on-one sessions with library staff providing customized help and skill building to members of the community, free of charge.
Examples include learning to navigate the library, building computer skills, research and more.
These sessions must be scheduled in advance by calling 252-508-0342.
Classes
High School Equivalency classes are available both day and night in Williamston, Robersonville and Windsor.
Funds are available to assist qualified students with the $80 fee for taking the high school equivalency tests (formerly GEDs). All basic skills classes are free.
For more information, call Catina Blake at 252-789-0288.