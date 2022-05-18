Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Martin County. Please send listings to The Enterprise, 106 West Main St., Williamston, NC 27892 or email bhoggard@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Tuesday.
May 19
Firefighting Equipment Display
WILLIAMSTON – The Firefighting Equipment Display will be at 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 19 at the Martin Memorial Library.
In honor of National Wildfire Prevention Month the equipment will be set up for people to explore what is used to prevent wildfires in Martin County.
The equipment will be set up in the shade trees located beside the library.
The display is free and open to the public.
Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
All Youth Barrel Bash
WILLIAMSTON – Senator Bob Martin Eastern Ag. Center to host All Youth Barrel Bash May 19 – 21.
All Youth Barrel Bash will be from 12 – 9 p.m. Thursday, May 19, 9 a.m. - 11 p.m. Friday, May 20 and 9 a.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday, May 21.
Admission is free for spectators.
For details visit www.ayybbllc.com, Facebook page: All Youth Barrel Ba$h or call (919) 464-4352.
May 24
District Board of Health meets
PLYMOUTH – Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Board of Health will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24 at the MTW District Health Department in the Washington County Behavioral Health Conference room.
The MTW District Health Department is located at 198 NC Highway 45 North in Plymouth.
May 25
AM Book Club meets
WILLIAMSTON – The Am Book Club will meet at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25 at Martin Memorial Library.
Library Assistant Kit Reddick will lead a discussion of This Tender Land by William Kent Krueger.
The meeting will take place in the Ella Mae Abbitt meeting room in the library. Copies of the book are available to borrow from the librarian’s office.
The book club is free and open to the public.
Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
May 29
Holy Ghost Healing Time
WILLIAMSTON – House of Prophecies and Prayer Church will host Holy Ghost Healing Time at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 29.
Prophet Sadie Lee Miles will be speaking at the event.
They are asking that the sick, afflicted and addicted be brought to the great healing.
For more information contact Cynthia Peele at (252) 508-6674.
House of Prophecies and Prayer Church is located at 1600 West Main St. in Williamston.
May 31
Adult Acrylic Painting Class
WILLIAMSTON – The Adult Acrylic Painting Class will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31 at the Martin Memorial Library.
Librarian Ann Phelps will present and instructional video to paint with acrylics on canvas.
The class will take place in the Ella Mae Abbitt meeting room in the Martin Memorial Library.
Instructions is free and participants have to bring their own supplies.
Registration is required and is limited. Call 252-792-7476, email aphelps@bhmlib.org or visit the library to register.
Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
June 12
Picnic in the Park with Alex Williams
WASHINGTON – Arts of the Pamlico presents a picnic in the park with Alex Williams, of Kool and Gang from 5 – 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 12.
The event will be held at Mac “Bear” Hodges Festival Park in Washington.
Free admissions.
Beverages will be sold on site along with dining convenience by the Jerk Truck.
Mac “Bear” Hodges Festival Park is located at 119 Water St. in Washington.
June 26
Picnic in the Park with Trainwreck
WASHINGTON – Arts of the Pamlico presents a picnic in the park with Trainwreck from 5 – 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 26.
The event will be held at Mac “Bear” Hodges Festival Park in Washington.
Trainwreck will be playing R&B, rock, dance, funk and pop from the 60’s through today’s hit.
Beverages will be sold on site site along with dining convenience by the Omar’s Taco Truck Express.
Mac “Bear” Hodges Festival Park is located at 119 Water St. in Washington.
Ongoing
Rental Coordinator
WILLIAMSTON – Change in Rental Coordinator at E.J. Hayes Alumni Cneter.
Effective immediately, Thelma Purvis will be responsible for all building rentals.
Contact her at 252-792-0606 or email at purvisthelma@gmail.com.
Annual Fall Bazaar
WILLIAMSTON – Piney Grove Baptist Church is now taking donations. Drop off times are the first and third Saturdays of the month and the second and fourth Wednesdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The drop off locations are the Activity Center across from Piney Grove Baptist Church, Farm Life Community in Martin County.
Now Open
WILLIAMSTON – The E.J. Hayes Alumni Center and office are now open. Office hours are Wednesday and Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and Monday, Tuesday and Friday are by appointment only. Contact Angela Bell at 789-1074 for rental appointments or email ejhayesa@gmail.com.
Meeting
FARM LIFE – Farm Life Ruritanettes have resumed meetings the first Thursday of every month at the Ruritan Building in Farm Life. Meetings begin at 7 p.m.
Cosmetology Services
WILLIAMSTON – The Cosmetology Department at Martin Community College in Williamston has resumed its student-provided services.
The hours of service are 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 9:15 a.m.-11 a.m., on Fridays. Services include washes, cuts, styles, perms, manicures, facials, pedicures, color, highlights, relaxers and more.
Call 789-0250 to make an appointment.
Food Pantry
WILLIAMSTON – The Friends of God Food Pantry, located at 503 North Haughton St. and sponsored by Macedonia Christian Church, distributes food on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month from 3-5 p.m.
For more information, call Laurie Bowen (799-6450) or Phyllis Rodgerson (799-9456).
Hamilton Book Cabinet
HAMILTON – The Book Cabinet, 201 North Front St., Hamilton, is a place for readers to borrow and return or keep a favorite or two.
Books are available to all readers near and far, young and mature.
For more information, call Mary Greene at 252-341-0108.
Disabled American Veterans
WASHINGTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet at 6 p.m. the second Monday of every month. Come for dinner, and a meeting immediately following, at the Washington Housing Authority, 809 Pennsylvania Ave., Washington.
Shrine Club
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Shrine Club holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at the Shrine Club, 5470 U.S. 17, Williamston. All Nobles are welcome.
Shrinettes
WILLIAMSTON – Martin County Shrinettes Club holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the third Monday of each month.
Shrinettes are the wives, mothers, widows, sisters, daughters or stepdaughters of a Shriner, who are 18 years or older.
Any advancement of the club is welcome. Come join the fun and fellowship.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet the second and fourth Tuesday of every month to file claims at the AmVets Post 227 building, 214 East Main St., Williamston.
For more information, call service officers Charles Lins, 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard, 252-802-0633.
There is no charge for this service.
Veterans
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Veterans Service Office provides professional services by a nationally-and-state-accredited Veterans Service Officer.
For more information, call Thurman Savage at 252-789-4398 or visit 205 E. Main St., Williamston.
No appointment necessary.
Skill Building Sessions
ROBERSONVILLE – Robersonville Public Library is offering 30-minute, one-on-one sessions with library staff providing customized help and skill building to members of the community, free of charge.
Examples include learning to navigate the library, building computer skills, research and more.
These sessions must be scheduled in advance by calling 252-508-0342.
Classes
High School Equivalency classes are available both day and night in Williamston, Robersonville and Windsor.
Funds are available to assist qualified students with the $80 fee for taking the high school equivalency tests (formerly GEDs). All basic skills classes are free.
For more information, call Catina Blake at 252-789-0288.