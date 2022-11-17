Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Martin County. Please send listings to The Enterprise, 106 West Main St., Williamston, NC 27892 or email bchoggard@apgenc.com events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Tuesday.
Nov. 17
The Martin Community Players Presents a Musical
WILLIAMSTON - The MCP will present Dracula: The Musical at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 17 at the Martin County Auditorium.
Adult tickets are $10. Senior citizens and student tickets are $8.
For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.
The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.
Author Sheri Castle Event
WILLIAMSTON - The Friends of Martin Memorial Library in partnership with Martin County Tourism Development Authority will present Sheri Clark at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 17 at Martin Memorial Library.
Sheri Clark is a professional food writer and storyteller.
Tickets are available for purchase at the library for $30.
Refreshments will be at 5:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 6 p.m.
The author will have books available for purchase and signing at the event.
Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
Nov. 19
The Martin Community Players Presents a Musical
WILLIAMSTON - The MCP will present Dracula: The Musical at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 19 at the Martin County Auditorium.
Adult tickets are $10. Senior citizens and student tickets are $8.
For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.
The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.
Installation Service for Rev.
WILLIAMSTON - Mount Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church will host this service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 19.
The installation will be for Rev. Herman Ellzy.
Mount Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church 205 North Elm St. in Williamston.
Nov. 20
The Martin Community Players Presents a Musical
WILLIAMSTON - The MCP will present Dracula: The Musical matinee at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 20 at the Martin County Auditorium.
Adult tickets are $10. Senior citizens and student tickets are $8.
For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.
The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.
Greek Sunday to be Held
WILLIAMSTON - Williams Chapel A.M.E Zion Church will be hosting Greek Sunday at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 20.
Rev. Dr. Ingrid Hackett and the congregation invite the public to join.
Williams Chapel A.M.E Zion Church is located at 119 Rhodes St. in Williamston.
Nov. 22
Wreaths Across America is Planned
WINDSOR - The Black Rock Community is hosting the 2022 Wreaths Across America ceremony to honor vets at 12 noon at the Edgewood Cemetery and 2 p.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery on Saturday, December 17.
The public is invited to join and help lay the wreaths on the graves.
Wreaths may be purchased by going to https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/163094/Overview/?relatedId=16683. Last day to purchase wreaths is Tuesday, November 22.
For more information contact Sharon Rome at 757-343-5695.
Edgewood Cemetery is located at 339 U.S. 13 in Windsor.
Hillcrest Cemetery is located at 116 Hillcrest St. in Windsor.
Storytime to be Held
WILLIAMSTON - Martin Memorial Library will be hosting storytime at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22.
This event will be for preschoolers and their parents or guardians.
Library assistant Mika Davis will be having a storytime about Thanksgiving.
This program is free and open to the public.
Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
Nov. 29
Adult Acrylic Painting Class to be Held
WILLIAMSTON - Martin Memorial Library will be hosting this event at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29.
Librarian Ann Phelps will present an instruction video on how to paint a whimsical Santa.
Instruction is free, but participants have to bring their own supplies.
Registration is required and limited. To register, call 252-792-7476, email aphleps@bhmlib.org or visit the library.
Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
Dec. 02
Robersonville Annual Christmas Tree Lighting to be Held
ROBERSONVILLE – The Robersonville annaul Christmas treee lighting will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, December 2.
There will be musical performances, Christmas carols sing alongs, refreshments and a visit from Santa.
The Christmas Tree lighting will be held at the corner of Academy and Main Streets at the gazebo.
Dec. 03
Macedonia Christian Church Will Present Christmas Drama
WILLIAMSTON – Macedonia Christian Church will present a Christmas drama of the birth of Christ at 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 3.
Refreshments will follow.
The performance will be in the Family Life Center.
For more information call 252-792-3540.
Macedonia Christian Church is located at 7640 US Hwy 17 South in Williamston.
Dec. 04
Christmas Open House to be Held
WINDSOR – Historic Hope Plantation to host a Christmas event from 1 – 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 4.
The Hope Manison along with the King Bazemore House will be decorated for the event.
Join them for holiday live music, refreshments and horse drawn carriage and wagon rides.
Historic Hope Plantation is located at 132 Hope House Rd. in Windsor
Macedonia Christian Church Will Present Christmas Drama
WILLIAMSTON – Macedonia Christian Church will present a Christmas drama of the birth of Christ at 7 p.m. on Sunday, December 4.
Refreshments will follow.
The performance will be in the Family Life Center.
For more information call 252-792-3540.
Macedonia Christian Church is located at 7640 US Hwy 17 South in Williamston.
Community Christmas Tree Lighting to be Held
WILLIAMSTON – Memorial Baptist Church will be hosting the community Christmas tree lighting at 4 p.m. on Thursday, December 4.
The lighting will follow the Christmas parade.
The Children’s choir will be singing along with the Riverside High School band will be playing.
Everyone is invited to attend.
Williamston Memorial Baptist Church is located at 109 West Church St. in Williamston.
Dec. 05 – 10
Tours at Historic Hope Plantation
WINDSOR – Historic Hope Plantation will be offering tours starting at 10 a.m. then at 12 noon and 2 p.m. beginning on Monday, December 5 and ending on December 10.
They will be $10 a person.
Historic Hope Plantation is located at 132 Hope House Rd. in Windsor
Dec. 14
Robersonville Christmas Parade to be Held
ROBERSONVILLE – The Robersonville Christmas parade will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4.
Call Al Cochran at 252-661-2968 for more information.
Dec. 17
Wreaths Across America is Planned
WINDSOR – The Black Rock Community is hosting the 2022 Wreaths Across America ceremony to honor vets at 12 noon at the Edgewood Cemetery and 2 p.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery on Saturday, December 17.
The public is invited to join and help lay the wreaths on the graves.
Wreaths may be purchased by going to https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/163094/Overview/?relatedId=16683.
For more information contact Sharon Rome at 757-343-5695.
Edgewood Cemetery is located at 339 U.S. 13 in Windsor.
Hillcrest Cemetery is located at 116 Hillcrest St. in Windsor.
Ongoing
The Martin County Historical Society
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Historical Society is assisting a PhD canidate research the German POWs in Martin County during WWII.
All of the materials will be returned.
If anyone has any artifacts, pictures or other information about the POWs, please email info@martincountyhistoricalsociety.org or call 252-508-9441.
The Martin Community Players Presents Spring Musical
WILLIAMSTON – The MCP will be presenting their Spring Musical Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. The first night of the performance will be at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023, second night will be at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023 and then a matinee at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at the Martin County Auditorium.
Adult tickets will be $15. Senior citizens and students will be $10.
For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.
The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.
Total Life Changes Ministries, Inc.
WILLIAMSTON – Total Life Changes Ministries, Inc. is now open for church services. Hours of worship are 10 a.m. for Sunday School and 11 a.m. for worship service on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Sundays.
Monthly Service will be at 3 p.m. on the 4th Sunday of the month.
The pastor at Total Life Changes Ministries, Inc. is Pastor Cynthia Pointe.
Total Life Changes Ministries, Inc. is located at 112 East Main St. in Williamston.
Martin Community Historical Society
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin Community Historical Society has a YouTube Channel called “martincountynchistoricalsociety”.
They are asking if anyone has any digitized videos from the past years and from the 30’s and 60’s to please let them know.
Contact Wayne Peele at dwp0948@gmail.com.
Rental Coordinator
WILLIAMSTON – Change in Rental Coordinator at E.J. Hayes Alumni Center.
Effective immediately, Thelma Purvis will be responsible for all building rentals.
Contact her at 252-792-0606 or email at purvisthelma@gmail.com.
Annual Fall Bazaar
WILLIAMSTON – Piney Grove Baptist Church is now taking donations. Drop off times are the first and third Saturdays of the month and the second and fourth Wednesdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The drop off locations are the Activity Center across from Piney Grove Baptist Church, Farm Life Community in Martin County.
Now Open
WILLIAMSTON – The E.J. Hayes Alumni Center and office are now open. Office hours are Wednesday and Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and Monday, Tuesday and Friday are by appointment only. Contact Angela Bell at 789-1074 for rental appointments or email ejhayesa@gmail.com.
Meeting
FARM LIFE – Farm Life Ruritanettes have resumed meetings the first Thursday of every month at the Ruritan Building in Farm Life. Meetings begin at 7 p.m.
Food Pantry
WILLIAMSTON – The Friends of God Food Pantry, located at 503 North Haughton St. and sponsored by Macedonia Christian Church, distributes food on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month from 3-5 p.m.
For more information, call Laurie Bowen (799-6450) or Phyllis Rodgerson (799-9456).
Hamilton Book Cabinet
HAMILTON – The Book Cabinet, 201 North Front St., Hamilton, is a place for readers to borrow and return or keep a favorite or two.
Books are available to all readers near and far, young and mature.
For more information, call Mary Greene at 252-341-0108.
Disabled American Veterans
WASHINGTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet at 6 p.m. the second Monday of every month. Come for dinner, and a meeting immediately following, at the Washington Housing Authority, 809 Pennsylvania Ave., Washington.
Shrine Club
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Shrine Club holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at the Shrine Club, 5470 U.S. 17, Williamston. All Nobles are welcome.
Shrinettes
WILLIAMSTON – Martin County Shrinettes Club holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the third Monday of each month.
Shrinettes are the wives, mothers, widows, sisters, daughters or stepdaughters of a Shriner, who are 18 years or older.
Any advancement of the club is welcome. Come join the fun and fellowship.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet the second and fourth Tuesday of every month to file claims at the AmVets Post 227 building, 214 East Main St., Williamston.
For more information, call service officers Charles Lins, 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard, 252-802-0633.
There is no charge for this service.
Veterans
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Veterans Service Office provides professional services by a nationally-and-state-accredited Veterans Service Officer.
For more information, call Thurman Savage at 252-789-4398 or visit 205 E. Main St., Williamston.
No appointment necessary.
Skill Building Sessions
ROBERSONVILLE – Robersonville Public Library is offering 30-minute, one-on-one sessions with library staff providing customized help and skill building to members of the community, free of charge.
Examples include learning to navigate the library, building computer skills, research and more.
These sessions must be scheduled in advance by calling 252-508-0342.
Classes
High School Equivalency classes are available both day and night in Williamston, Robersonville and Windsor.
Funds are available to assist qualified students with the $80 fee for taking the high school equivalency tests (formerly GEDs). All basic skills classes are free.
For more information, call Catina Blake at 252-789-0288.