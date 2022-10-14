Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Martin County. Please send listings to The Enterprise, 106 West Main St., Williamston, NC 27892 or email bchoggard@apgenc.com events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Tuesday.
Oct. 12-14
Holly Springs United Methodist Church Host Revival
WILLIAMSTON - Holly Springs United Methodist Church is hosting revival at 7 p.m. starting on Wednesday, October 12 and ending on October 14.
Rev. Authur Manigault will be preaching revival.
Holly Springs United Methodist Church is located at 19621 US Highway 64 in Williamston.
Oct. 13
Washington Civic Center Dance to be Held
WASHINGTON - Washington Civic Center is hosting a dance from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 13.
The D.J. will be Justin Rouse.
Admission for the dance is $10.
There will be a 50/50 drawing and door prizes.
No alcohol, smoking or children.
Doors will open at 6:15 p.m.
For more information text 252-364-7264 or 252-944-6198.
The Washington Civic Center is located at 110 Gladden St. in Washington.
STREAM Event to be Held
WILLIAMSTON - The Martin Memorial Library will be hosting this event at 4 p.m. on Thursday, October 13.
School-age children along with their parents and caregivers are invited for free science, technology, reading, engineering, art and math activities.
There will be a Halloween Lego building challenge.
This program is free and open to the public, no registration is required.
The Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick in Williamston.
PM Book Club Meets
WILLIAMSTON - The Martin Memorial Library will be leading a discussion of A Million Reasons Why by Jessica Strawser at 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 13.
This will be held in the Mary S. Gray meeting room.
Books are available to borrow from the librarian’s office.
The book club is free and open to all.
The Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick in Williamston.
Oct. 16
Holly Springs United Methodist Church Host Homecoming
WILLIAMSTON - Holly Springs United Methodist Church is having homecoming at 11 a.m. on Sunday, October 16.
Rev. Dr. Laura Early and Rev. Authur Manigault will be speaking at the service.
There will be a covered dish luncheon to follow along with DJ Authur Manigault will be there.
Holly Springs United Methodist Church is located at 19621 US Highway 64 in Williamston.
One Day Crusade to be Held
WILLIAMSTON - The L.B. Davenport District, Church of God in Christ, will host this event at 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 16.
The event will be held ay the Faith Temple, Church of God in Christ.
Elder Samuel Blount is the Pastor who will be speaking.
Faith Temple, Church of God in Christ is located at 407 Roberson St. in Williamston.
Oct. 19
Community Book Club Meets
WILLIAMSTON - The Martin Community College Librarian Maryanne Caudle will facilitate a discussion of The Last House on the Street by Diane Chamberlain at 12 noon on Wednesday, October 19.
This will be held in the conference room at the Martin Community College library.
Copies of the book are available to borrow from the college or public library.
The book club is free and open to all.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
Oct. 20
Student Special Effects Makeup Tutorial Event to be Held
WILLIAMSTON - The Martin Memorial Library will be hosting Makeup Artist Chelsie Manning at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 20.
Chelsie Manning will be demonstrating to middle and high school students how to create some of her favorite Halloween looks.
This event will be held in the meeting room at the Martin Memorial Library.
The program is free and open to the public, no registration is required.
The Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick in Williamston.
Sunflower Square Crochet Class to be Held
WILLIAMSTON - The Martin Memorial Library will be hosting this class at 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 20.
Volunteer instructor Bonnie Harrell will be teaching participants how to crochet sunflower squares.
Intermediate crochet skills will be needed to complete the project.
Yarn will be provided but participants must bring their own 5.5 mm crochet hook.
Registration is limited and required.
Email aphelps@bhmilb.org, call 252-792-7476 or visit the library to register.
Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
Oct. 24
2022 Candidates Forum to be Held
WILLIAMSTON - Martin County 2022 Candidate Forum will be held from 7 – 9 p.m. on Monday, October 24 at the E.J. Hayes Alumni Center.
E.J. Hayes Alumni Center is located at 705 Washington St. in Williamston.
Oct. 25
Storytime to be Held
WILLIAMSTON - The Martin Memorial Library will be hosting story time at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 25.
Library Assistant Mika Davis will be hosting a fun-filled Halloween Storytime.
Preschoolers and their parents or caregivers are invited to join.
The program is free and open to the public, registration is not required.
The Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick in Williamston.
Adult Acrylic Class to be Held
WILLIAMSTON - The Martin Memorial Library is hosting this class at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25.
The class will be on how decoupage an artificial pumpkin in the Ella Mae Abbitt meeting room at the library.
Instruction is free, but participants will need to bring their own supplies.
Registration is required and limited.
Call 252-792-7476, email aphelps@bhmlib.org or visit the library to register.
The Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick in Williamston.
Oct. 26
AM Book Club Meets
WILLIAMSTON - The Martin Memorial Library will be hosting AM Book Club at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26.
Library assistant Kit Reddick will lead a discussion of The Woman They Could Not Silence by Kate Moore.
This will be held in the Ella Mae Abbitt meeting room in the library.
Copies of the book are available to borrow from the librarian’s office.
The book club is free and open to all.
The Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick in Williamston.
Oct. 27
STREAM Event to be Hosted
WILLIAMSTON - The Martin Memorial Library will be hosting a STREAM event at 4 p.m. on Thursday, October 27.
School aged children along with their parents or caregivers are invited for free science, technology, reading, engineering, art and math activities.
Join them to learn the science behind making slime.
This program is free and open to the public, no registration is required.
The Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick in Williamston.
Nov. 17
The Martin Community Players Presents a Musical
WILLIAMSTON - The MCP will present Dracula: The Musical at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 17 at the Martin County Auditorium.
Adult tickets are $10. Senior citizens and student tickets are $8.
For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.
The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.
Nov. 19
The Martin Community Players Presents a Musical
WILLIAMSTON - The MCP will present Dracula: The Musical at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 19 at the Martin County Auditorium.
Adult tickets are $10. Senior citizens and student tickets are $8.
For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.
The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.
Nov. 20
The Martin Community Players Presents a Musical
WILLIAMSTON – The MCP will present Dracula: The Musical matinee at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 20 at the Martin County Auditorium.
Adult tickets are $10. Senior citizens and student tickets are $8.
For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.
The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.
Ongoing
The Martin Community Players Presents Spring Musical
WILLIAMSTON – The MCP will be presenting their Spring Musical Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. The first night of the performance will be at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023, second night will be at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023 and then a matinee at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at the Martin County Auditorium.
Adult tickets will be $15. Senior citizens and students will be $10.
For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.
The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.
Total Life Changes Ministries, Inc.
WILLIAMSTON – Total Life Changes Ministries, Inc. is now open for church services. Hours of worship are 10 a.m. for Sunday School and 11 a.m. for worship service on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Sundays.
Monthly Service will be at 3 p.m. on the 4th Sunday of the month.
The pastor at Total Life Changes Ministries, Inc. is Pastor Cynthia Pointe.
Total Life Changes Ministries, Inc. is located at 112 East Main St. in Williamston.
Martin Community Historical Society
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin Community Historical Society has a YouTube Channel called “martincountynchistoricalsociety”.
They are asking if anyone has any digitized videos from the past years and from the 30’s and 60’s to please let them know.
Contact Wayne Peele at dwp0948@gmail.com.
Rental Coordinator
WILLIAMSTON – Change in Rental Coordinator at E.J. Hayes Alumni Center.
Effective immediately, Thelma Purvis will be responsible for all building rentals.
Contact her at 252-792-0606 or email at purvisthelma@gmail.com.
Annual Fall Bazaar
WILLIAMSTON – Piney Grove Baptist Church is now taking donations. Drop off times are the first and third Saturdays of the month and the second and fourth Wednesdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The drop off locations are the Activity Center across from Piney Grove Baptist Church, Farm Life Community in Martin County.
Now Open
WILLIAMSTON – The E.J. Hayes Alumni Center and office are now open. Office hours are Wednesday and Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and Monday, Tuesday and Friday are by appointment only. Contact Angela Bell at 789-1074 for rental appointments or email ejhayesa@gmail.com.
Meeting
FARM LIFE – Farm Life Ruritanettes have resumed meetings the first Thursday of every month at the Ruritan Building in Farm Life. Meetings begin at 7 p.m.
Food Pantry
WILLIAMSTON – The Friends of God Food Pantry, located at 503 North Haughton St. and sponsored by Macedonia Christian Church, distributes food on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month from 3-5 p.m.
For more information, call Laurie Bowen (799-6450) or Phyllis Rodgerson (799-9456).
Hamilton Book Cabinet
HAMILTON – The Book Cabinet, 201 North Front St., Hamilton, is a place for readers to borrow and return or keep a favorite or two.
Books are available to all readers near and far, young and mature.
For more information, call Mary Greene at 252-341-0108.
Disabled American Veterans
WASHINGTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet at 6 p.m. the second Monday of every month. Come for dinner, and a meeting immediately following, at the Washington Housing Authority, 809 Pennsylvania Ave., Washington.
Shrine Club
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Shrine Club holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at the Shrine Club, 5470 U.S. 17, Williamston. All Nobles are welcome.
Shrinettes
WILLIAMSTON – Martin County Shrinettes Club holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the third Monday of each month.
Shrinettes are the wives, mothers, widows, sisters, daughters or stepdaughters of a Shriner, who are 18 years or older.
Any advancement of the club is welcome. Come join the fun and fellowship.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet the second and fourth Tuesday of every month to file claims at the AmVets Post 227 building, 214 East Main St., Williamston.
For more information, call service officers Charles Lins, 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard, 252-802-0633.
There is no charge for this service.
Veterans
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Veterans Service Office provides professional services by a nationally-and-state-accredited Veterans Service Officer.
For more information, call Thurman Savage at 252-789-4398 or visit 205 E. Main St., Williamston.
No appointment necessary.
Skill Building Sessions
ROBERSONVILLE – Robersonville Public Library is offering 30-minute, one-on-one sessions with library staff providing customized help and skill building to members of the community, free of charge.
Examples include learning to navigate the library, building computer skills, research and more.
These sessions must be scheduled in advance by calling 252-508-0342.
Classes
High School Equivalency classes are available both day and night in Williamston, Robersonville and Windsor.
Funds are available to assist qualified students with the $80 fee for taking the high school equivalency tests (formerly GEDs). All basic skills classes are free.
For more information, call Catina Blake at 252-789-0288.