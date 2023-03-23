Ann and Neal Phelps

Ann Phelps (right) looks forward to spending more time with her retired husband Neal.

 Contributed Photo

Martin Memorial Librarian Ann Phelps is retiring at the end of this month after an impressive 25-year career.

Phelps’ accomplishments speak volumes to her passion for sharing words and knowledge.

