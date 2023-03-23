Martin Memorial Librarian Ann Phelps is retiring at the end of this month after an impressive 25-year career.
Phelps’ accomplishments speak volumes to her passion for sharing words and knowledge.
One can surmise from the list of programs, meeting rooms, book clubs, landscaping projects, fundraising events and her impressive Little Free Libraries program, established throughout the county through her leadership, Phelps immersed herself in a career of chapters.
Originally from Windsor, Phelps moved across the river to Williamston in 1991 when she was first married. She had previously taught school in Williamston and thought she would like to return to the school system once her newborn son was grown. After earning media coordinator and public librarian certification, Phelps decided to return to work.
“When I was ready to go back to work full time, there were no openings in the schools for media coordinators, but the job at the public library was available. Mrs. Frankie Chesson, a former library employee and member of the library board, encouraged me to apply.” Phelps said. “I was hired by a veteran library director, Barbara Walker, who mentored me and allowed me to develop my public librarian skills that I really had thought I’d never use.”
Since beginning her career on April 1, 1997, Phelps has become a community commodity while overseeing changes that have allowed the library to flourish.
“The introduction and growth of the Internet has been the greatest change in libraries I have witnessed in my career. Contrary to popular belief, it has not made libraries obsolete, but has made them more relevant than ever,” Phelps said.
Since the library was the first place in the county to provide free access to computers and the internet for residents, its popularity increased as some people were more apt to “browse” than “read.”
Currently the library offers 10 public access PC’s and free WiFi. Phelps realized the library’s popularity during the months closed due to COVID.
“Even when the facility was closed to the public during COVID, our parking lot was packed with people using the Wi-fi,” said Phelps.
At Phelps onset the library’s programming was focused on children through weekly and summer reading programs. While the library still offers these programs, it has expanded its services under Phelps’ tenure.
“In the past 10 years, the library has worked to add adult programming, is involved with three book clubs, facilitates monthly craft and painting classes and partners with other agencies in the area to provide other kinds of programs as well. As the county’s senior adult population has grown, the library has grown its large print collection and has partnered with the Senior Center to provide library materials and services for seniors,” she said.
Facing modern day challenges and distractions, Phelps believes it is both easier and more difficult to teach children to read these days.
“It is easier because there are more ways to access reading materials than ever before. The trick is connecting the reader with the right resource at the right time. Technology truly is a double edged sword,” she said.
Phelps leaves her position with volumes of fond memories of the people she has met and relationships built.
“I have truly enjoyed serving the community in which I live. It’s easy to work with people you respect and whose company you enjoy while providing services for your friends and neighbors,” Phelps insisted. “It is extremely satisfying to meet the needs of whoever walks in the door, whether they are looking for pleasure reading materials, help printing a document from an email or just a friendly face and a little pleasant conversation.”
Phelps reflected on her favorite memories of which she has enough to write a book or two.
“Mrs. Marjorie Peele was the widow of longtime Williamston veterinarian, Dr. Rudy Peele. She was a reader and routinely checked out books. But she came to the library twice a week to read The Enterprise because she didn’t want to spend fifty cents to buy a copy. If she didn’t come in on Tuesdays and Fridays, we worried about her and called to check on her,” shared Phelps.
“She often talked about getting some of her frozen assets out to go shopping,” Phelps continued. “That meant she was going to get some money out of her freezer to go to Food Lion. I hope her family cleaned out the freezer very carefully when she passed. I still think of her when a new edition The Enterprise is delivered.”
The librarian’s favorite place is near a body of water and she has local and distant shores in mind.
“I hope to spend more time at the little house I share with my sisters by the Albemarle Sound, in our boat and with friends/family by the ocean. My husband has been retired for a few years and I want the freedom to go and do things when he does,” she said. “There are lots of places both near and far that I haven’t seen yet. I want to spend more time making memories with my family and friends, especially my grown children. I also look forward to reading whatever I choose, whenever I choose and as long as I choose.”
The public is invited to a reception to congratulate Phelps set for 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 30 at the Martin Memorial Library, which is located at 210 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.