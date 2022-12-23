The Williamston Police Department made several runs the evening of Dec. 8 – but not to not chase down criminals.
Instead, they were escorting citizens in horse-drawn carriages down Main Street, under the splendor of the Yuletide lights downtown as part of their community Christmas celebration, for the second year in a row.
This year’s event was held in conjunction with the department’s Toys for Tots drive; as well as a food drive for the Martin County Food Pantry, sponsored by Shaw’s Barbecue.
An estimated 250 people attended the drop-by event.
Jackie Raynor from Hamilton said she wanted to come this year after attending last year.
“It is just magical, and it puts you in the Christmas Spirit,” she said. “I only wish it was colder and snowing.”
She brought with her nieces Klaire, 4, Madelyn, 6, and Molly Kate Cannon, 9.
Makaila Gillum, the police department’s Crime Prevention Officer, helped organize the event.
“This is my first year doing this. It’s been a good turnout,” she said. “We’ll keep tweaking it, to make it bigger and better.”
She said this year children were given the opportunity to craft ornaments, such as candy canes — or color paper ornaments, which were laminated by officers.
Gillum said she hopes this will be the start of an annual tradition.
“They can take the ornaments home, but [if not] we ask them to put their name on them and hang them on our tree, so we can keep them in the years to come,” she said.
Besides carriage rides and crafts, Santa and Mrs. Claus were available for Christmas wishes and photos. Candy canes were given to those brave enough to sit on Santa’s lap.
Tables of food and drinks were provided by the Williamston Police Department and several sponsors. Cakes by Becky provided cookies, Shaw’s Barbecue, sausage balls and Giddy-Up Coffeehouse, coffee and cider.
Gillum said the toy drive and the food drive, both a success, would benefit local families.
The Martin County Department of Social Services will distribute the toys and food right back into the community, she said.
“It was a free event, but we asked people to donate a toy,” she added.
This was Stella Holliday’s first year.
Her “Gigi,” Gina Bowen, said she was really enjoying herself. She chose to ride the carriage with black horses because she “liked the color of them and the chains they were wearing,” said Stella. After the ride, she asked to go back into the Police Station to make an ornament.
WPD Chief Travis Cowan said he was hoping the event would have a similar turnout as last year’s.
“This year’s event was similar, maybe even a little bit larger,” he said. “We are excited to see it continue. We’ve added some things – Mr. and Mrs. Claus — and the crafts,” he said. “Several people brought toys to donate. That is wonderful. We also appreciate all the businesses that supported it and donated things.”
He hopes in the future, more businesses get involved.
“We’d like to see it grow,” he continued. “It’s very encouraging to see all these people having a good time.
“It brings people downtown and it highlights our [new] building,” he said.
Gary Manning, owner of Shaw’s Barbeque, said the event was about building back Williamston’s small town atmosphere.
“It’s all about getting our community back together. It seems like we’ve all been going in different directions,” he said.
“With Covid, we all went into hiding. We are all neighbors, but we don’t talk unless we happen to bump into each other,” he added.
“This is something that brings us all together around the best time of the season. We have this beautiful new police station to celebrate and at a time when the police are getting a bad rap — what better situation is this? Our great police staff are working to help our neighbors,” Manning added.
The horses for the carriage rides belonged to his brother, Roger Manning.
“I have the best brother in the world,” he said.
Manning said he loved helping organize the carriage rides.
“Along with the lights downtown, it is a perfect setting,” he continued.
“There is something about it,” he said. “There was so much junk being said about the trees [being removed], but if you look down Main Street, you can see how beautiful the downtown really is…I’m glad the trees are gone, whether they stunk or didn’t stink,” he said, laughing.
Shaw’s donated about 600 sausage balls, also cupcakes and rice crispy squares.
He said cookies donated by Cakes by Becky were the first things to go.
Manning said the event helped unify downtown.
“I wish every business downtown would help [sponsor] the event. That’s what it’s about, bringing people together,” he added.
Later, on Shaw’s Barbecue Facebook page, Manning posted, “We would like to thank everyone that came out last night to support the Carriage Rides through beautifully decorated downtown Williamston. We can’t say thank you enough for all the food donated to the Food Pantry of Martin County, as well. A special thanks goes out to Chief Cowan and his staff at the Williamston Police Department. After talking with the carriage drivers, we were told out of the 25 plus events they do all over eastern N.C., this event is the best organized and the safest they are a part of. As a community, we are lucky to have Police that truly take ‘To Protect and Serve’ to another level.” The post was edited for clarity.