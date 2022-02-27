* First In a series
Last May, 22-year-old Joe Ragland embarked on an extreme journey across the spine of the Appalachian Mountains with odds stacked against him.
“Completing the entire 2,190-plus miles of the Appalachian Trail (A.T.) in one trip is a mammoth undertaking,” according to the Appalachian Trail Conservatory. “Each year, thousands of hikers attempt a thru-hike; only about one in four makes it all the way.”
Besides, Ragland had never solo-hiked. In fact, he had never backpacked or camped outside of his childhood adventures as a Cub Scout with Troop 302 in the community of Farm Life.
But by October, he completed the trail, earning him the hard-won honor of becoming (defined in the world of mountaineering) a “thru-hiker.”
Ragland completed the A.T. in 145 days — May 15-Oct. 7. Many thru-hikers take up to seven months to finish the trail. Though he finished in less than five, the Martin County Native admits it was no walk in the park.
“It was nothing like I thought it would be,” he said. “It was definitely much harder. I thought it would be more like camping — more fun times around the fire. It was a lot of work.”
The payoff was months of literal and figurative peaks and valleys; some “valleys” nearly causing him to quit – which included bouts of severe dehydration and losing 35 pounds within the first two months of his journey.
He documented his trek nightly — when possible — on a Facebook thread he began so his mother Bonita could track his whereabouts.
With cell phone service unreliable in the wild, it became a conduit to check in on him daily.
She wasn’t the only one tuning in.
His chronicles, through word-of-mouth, developed a cult-like following with the back-home community and beyond.
Now with over 1,000 followers, many tracked him as he traversed; and prayed for him when he faced peril.
“All of a sudden, I was locally famous and wasn’t around to experience it,” he said laughing. “It was very strange.
“I could tell my whole hometown was praying for me. All the days I needed good weather, I had it,” he added.
He was connected, yet unplugged in the wilderness.
“It was crazy. People would call me and text me if I didn’t post for a couple of days,” he added.
Comments from posters gave him strength to keep trudging forward.
The Trail
The A.T. meanders over multiple mountaintops, seven of which are over 6,000 feet. It winds through 14 states, beginning at Springer Mountain in Georgia and ending at the base of Mount Katahdin in Maine.
Shelters and campsites, spaced roughly at 8– to 12-mile intervals, provide places to sleep along most of the trail.
“The shelters are like a three-sided barn, with an open front, and a wood floor where you could lay your sleeping bag,” he said. “They had no running water, but there was normally a stream nearby.
“You get in there with a bunch of strangers shoulder-to-shoulder and go to sleep. You don’t even think twice about it — you are so tired,” he added.
Frequent road-crossings and sporadic trail towns provide places for long distance hikers to resupply and recharge with food and necessities.
Most often Ragland slept in his tent or a shelter, but occasionally he would stay in a hostel [a pared down, budget-friendly “hotel” for hikers] in nearby mountain towns.
“I’d try and get at least one shower a week,” he said. “There was one stretch I went 15 days without a shower.”
According to the A.T. Conservatory, estimated 3 million people visit parts of the trail annually.
Out of the 3,000-4,000 who intend to hike the entire trail, only about 1,000 people complete it.
“Seventy-five percent who attempt it, quit,” Ragland said. “You have to hike eight miles just to get to the [A.T. trailhead in Georgia]. A lot of people quit in those first eight miles.”
He thinks it is because people get in a hurry.
“Everybody wants to hike it in one day,” he said.
Ragland might have been one among the 75 percentage who quit — without the love and support he felt from home.
“Early on I wasn’t eating enough calories and I was dehydrated,” he said. “I had no appetite, and everything was getting flushed right out of me. By day five or six, I was exhausted. I’d walk a little bit up the hill and then just sit down, right on the ground. And do it again.”
At one point, as he was struggling to make it to the next town, he decided he would make the call for someone to come get him.
“There were a lot of people who were worried about me,” he continued. “I didn’t want to give up.”
After speaking with his mom and sister on the phone and devouring some much-needed sustenance and rest, he decided to press on.
“I gave it a day or two [in town], then felt like the heavyweight champion of the trail,” he said.
The vision
Ragland started dreaming of hiking the trail while in high school at South Creek in Robersonville, where he graduated in 2017.
“I never really had time for it before. You only get about 100 days for summer [in school],” he said.
The pandemic hit as he was earning a Business Administration degree at Mid-Atlantic Christian University in Elizabeth City, which helped solidify his decision.
“When COVID happened, I had to finish college online. We all went inside and got stuck there. I wanted the total overcorrection of that,” he said.
Ragland had one week between turning his tassel and placing his first boot print on the trail.
Since most northbound thru-hikers (“NoBos” in trail-speak) start hiking in March or April, Ragland felt a gnawing sense of urgency daily since it was already May and he was unsure how long it would take him to hike to the end.
He hiked an average of 18-20 miles a day.
“The last mountain (Mount Katahdin in Maine) will close the middle of October, because of cold weather,” he said. “I didn’t want to miss that last part of the trail. It happens to some people. I really hate it for them.”
Southbound thru-hikers are known as “SoBos.”
According to Ragland, SoBos start hiking in June (because of Maine’s weather) and usually finish around Thanksgiving or Christmas.
“NoBos, or SoBos, we had a mutual respect for each other,” he added. “We were all out there suffering.”
(This story will continue following Joe Langland’s journey in the coming editions of The Enterprise.)