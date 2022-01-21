“Providing guide and outfitter service for paddlers on the lower Roanoke River and adjoining waters.”
Brochure – Roanoke Outdoor Adventures
Sometime in the late 1990s, a small group of people began discussing the idea of paddling the lower Roanoke River by kayak or canoe.
Some locals thought this idea to be novel, but there were also some who thought it to be foolish.
As interest in exploring the Roanoke River increased, a creative and energetic group (Roanoke River Partners, Inc.) was formed and, in time, they would oversee the building of 14 camping platforms located on the banks and backwaters of both the Roanoke and Cashie rivers.
Soon after the beginning of the platform construction, paddlers from all parts of the country began to show up with their canoes, kayaks, and camping gear; eager to experience this mystical place, sometimes called “North Carolina’s Amazon.”
Still, the more one local outdoorsman heard about the camping and paddling activities taking place on the river, the more interested he became.
Heber Coltrain, a lifelong “Williamstonian,” (as he refers to himself) has since childhood, possessed an interest in all things outdoors. At the age of 13, he made his first trip down the Roanoke River with his dad. However, his serious exploration of the river began late in his teen years.
“Well, my first impression was fear,” Coltrain recounts. “In the Roanoke River wetlands you’ve got thousands of acres that are nothing but woods and a secluded area there, so I’m sure that had some appeal, or at least it created some curiosity.”
Most local residents feared the Roanoke River. A few hunters traveled the current swept waters during the winter, in search of deer and wild turkey.
A few determined fishermen, brave enough to tolerate the snakes, deer flies and mosquitoes, fished the river during the summer.
Otherwise, the Lower Roanoke River was a place to be feared and avoided by many local people. After all, the Native Americans had called it Moratock, meaning “place of death.” It was a name the river had received the old-fashioned way — by earning it.
As Coltrain began to cross paths with paddlers, he soon realized that many of them needed help. Some would be paddling for the first time, and needed to rent a canoe, kayak, tent, or maybe a camp stove. Many needed help with safely planning their paddle route.
In the fall of 2011, Coltrain decided to begin providing guide and outfitter services to paddlers. He spent over 40 years working in insurance, real estate and as a general securities representative and began to sense that for reasons of health and sanity it was time to start spending more hours outdoors.
After purchasing a few canoes, kayaks, life vests and paddles, he constructed a website outlining the services he offered. Roanoke River Partners Inc. also helped to make paddlers aware that his services were available.
Over the past 10 years, he has assisted well over 1,000 paddlers with their adventure. Some parties have consisted of one paddler, some included as many as 40. They have come from as far away as Canada, Alaska, Washington state, California, Nova Scotia and Europe.
“I tell them to bring a tent, sleeping gear and insect repellent because they’ll be sleeping on the platforms at night and need to keep the bugs off,” he noted. “They also appreciate that I’m just a phone call away and they realize how prudent it is to have somebody somewhere who knows where they are at all times because, after all, anything can happen.”
Though the paddle related activities have provided some income, Coltrain is quick to say that the greatest reward has been the opportunity to meet some of the paddlers.
“There have been those who have come to paddle for their first time, and there have been those who frequently paddle throughout the entire year,” he said. “There are those who have only paddled in eastern North Carolina, and there are those who have paddled all over the United States, Canada, and other parts of the world.
“I’ve met environmental scientist, water quality experts, brain surgeons, public school science teachers, Ivy League college students majoring in all types of studies,” he acknowledged. “Also, there are parents with adult children, groups made up of middle age siblings and young parents mostly interested in enjoying some peace and quiet.”
Coltrain states his greatest concern is for paddler safety. He requires all paddlers to wear a personal flotation device. Sometimes, this can require some “strong encouragement,” but the more experience a paddler has, the less the need for discussion about the need to wear a PFD (personal flotation device). Many of them have their own story about how a situation they became involved in might have ended much worse had they not been wearing a that device.
“My most memorable situation was two gentlemen who came one late April and their boat overturned and one of them suffered a bad bout of hypothermia” he said. “If I hadn’t gotten there when I did this could’ve been a really bad outcome.
“They had gotten off-track and instead of calling they tried to get back where they started and fighting that river current became completely exhausted,” he continued. “If I hadn’t been familiar with the area I would’ve had to search for where they were. Instead, I got there in 40 minutes. We got (the man) into a dry sleeping bag and fortunately he recovered and didn’t need hospitalization.”
The many species of birds, reptiles and other wildlife makes the Lower Roanoke River a fascinating place to visit; however, Coltrain will quickly admit that he is equally fascinated with the area’s folklore and rich maritime, Native American and Civil War history. \
One will quickly notice the excitement in his voice when he describes life on the river’s bank. Jokingly, he warns his audience that there is a good chance he might tell them much more about the river than they really want to know.
Coltrain has no plans to end his guide and outfitter services anytime soon.
“If the love of the work which one does increases one’s longevity,” then I hope I’ll be sticking around a good long time,” he said with a smile.
Most likely he’ll continue to help people explore the Lower Roanoke and the Cashie Rivers for quite a while; a veritable Huckleberry Finn.
Gene Motley can be reached via email at enterprise@ncweeklies.com.