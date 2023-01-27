Lt. Albert Roberson recently retired from a 44-year law enforcement career. Most of those years he served the citizens of Martin County through the Sheriff’s Office.
During his time at MCSO, Roberson held the positions of deputy, detective, Chief Deputy and Lieutenant.
At retirement, Roberson supervised the Court Services Division of the MCSO.
Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning said Roberson had an exemplary career.
“He has served the citizens of Martin County with honor and dignity,” he said. “Albert was here when I started. He helped me out when I was first employed. He has been a great employee — one you could always count on. He was someone you could go to for good advice and is an all-around great friend.”
Roberson was only 20 when he became a law enforcement officer in 1978 at MCSO.
He had a front row seat to see the county change, as well as the sheriff’s office.
When he started, the sheriff’s office consisted of 12 employees, seven of whom were deputies. Currently, there are around 48 employees, he added.
“I was fortunate enough to work for seven different sheriffs,” he said. “All of them were great leaders.”
Roberson admitted television played a role in his deciding to become a deputy.
“A show in the early seventies called ‘Police Story’ piqued my interest in law enforcement,” he said, leading him to join the Williamston Police Explorers program.
After graduating from Martin Community College (MCC) with a two-year associates degree in law enforcement technology, Sheriff Raymond Rawls hired Roberson.
“He was sheriff for many, many years. He gave me the opportunity to fulfill my dream,” he said.
“Things have really changed since 1978,” he added.
He has seen Williamston’s population drop, and the crime rate increase.
“Martin County is a good little county,” he said. “There are good people here. It is a shame people move away and don’t come back.
“When I first started, there was an occasional fight you had to go break up,” he said. “Now, you see more assault-type crimes.”
He said there were always drug problems to deal with.
“Even in the seventies there were drug problems. But in the late nineties we started seeing more crimes related to drugs,” he added. “Drugs have an effect on breaking and entering, because [criminals] have got to support their habit.
“Now we are seeing more crimes against people. I wish I had an answer on how we could reverse this,” he added.
In the 1990s, the department saw a welcome change.
“That is when we finally got computers,” Roberson said. “A lot of the bigger departments already had technology. Before, we hand-wrote everything. Now, we could store and retrieve it without having to look through boxes and boxes of reports.”
In 1996, Roberson went to Pitt Memorial Hospital (now ECU Health) where he was a law enforcement officer for about 12 years.
When he returned to Martin County, he worked as a school resource officer at Martin Community College.
“I was able to help young people, who may have gone the wrong way, or were looking to go the wrong way,” he said. “I enjoyed that.”
Later, he went to the Martin County Court System and became an investigator again.
“I worked in that position until Reid Roberts, who was in charge of the Civil Division, retired. Then I moved into his position,” he said — the same position he retired from Dec. 31.
Roberson said the two worst days of his career “were the days we lost two officers.”
The first one was in October of 1992, when Sheriff Jerry Beach was shot and killed at a bank robbery in Oak City. The second was when Deputy Sheriff Charles “Charlie” Brown was shot and killed in the line of duty in December of 2009.
“Those are two days I’ll never forget,” said Roberson. “They are etched in my mind.”
He said officers face risks every day.
“You go up to houses and you never know what is on the other side of the door,” he said.
“It seems like today it is a thankless job. But you get out there and do it anyway because you are trying to help people — whether they see it that way or not,” he said. “You are trying to help society by keeping some kind of order. It has been an honor to serve in Martin County and at the hospital.
“There are some good things in law enforcement, and there’s some things I wish would change. You just do the best that you can,” he continued.
If he could give advice to younger officers starting out, he would tell them: “Put your heart into what you are doing; think before you talk; enjoy what you are doing; always try to learn something every day; and always do the right thing,” he said.
“Also, treat others the way you want to be treated,” he continued. “Even though they may have had a setback, you’ve got to help them.”
Roberson said people are what kept him in law enforcement so long.
“This is my home. I was born and raised here in Martin County. It was giving back not only to the community but serving the people I know,” he said.
He also stayed because of the quality of leadership the different sheriffs provided.
“They cared about their people. They would do whatever it took to help us,” he said.
“When I first started, I bought my own gun. We didn’t have bullet-proof vests. About the only thing they gave us was a pair of handcuffs and a radio,” he said.
The best advice he received was from a Williamston police officer.
“He told me, ‘It doesn’t make any difference what a person looks like; what kind of education they have; or what kind of economic background they come from. You always need to remember somebody loves that person. You need to treat people with dignity, respect and love — because they are human.’
“That is something that has always stuck with me,” he said. “Your biggest asset is your mouth. You need to know how to talk to people. You don’t need to belittle people.”
It wasn’t always easy, especially with people he knew well.
“I had a job to do; I took an oath and I had to uphold it. Unfortunately, people do bad things. It’s even worse when it is your kinfolks. I tried to treat everyone with respect,” he continued.
“I am human, so I probably didn’t always do that. But I tried — especially in the last 10 years. Working with the court system, I dealt with a lot of inmates. You could tell it if they were treated wrong.
“My group and I tried to treat them right. We gave them respect, and they gave us respect. We hardly ever had any problems. We were blessed,” he stated.
Roberson married Sharon Cratt (from Bear Grass) in 1986. They have three grown children, and an 18-month-old granddaughter.
“That is another reason I wanted to retire — to spend time with her and help out. We are blessed to have our kids living right here,” he added.
None of his children followed him into law enforcement.
“I didn’t want them to. I missed several Christmases; there were homicides over the holidays; I missed ball games and dance recitals. I wanted my kids to have a normal job,” he said.
“Some of the stuff I’ve seen, I wish I never saw. Dealing with society and dealing with people doesn’t always go peachy and creamy,” he added. “But I can truly say that I have enjoyed my time. It’s kind of sad to see it come to an end.”
He said he will miss most the people he worked with and the fellowship they shared.
“I have some very, very, very close friends I’ve made over the years. You are tasked with the same job — you are there to help people. It’s like a brotherhood,” he added.
“One thing I can say about Martin County is the highway patrol, fire, rescue, sheriff’s department and the police departments – they all work together. In a lot of places, they can’t stand the other. It’s sad because you may need that [department] one day,” he said.
“We are fortunate it is that way. It’s like a well-run machine. That says a lot about the leadership, too,” he continued.
Roberson said he plans to keep his law enforcement certification current and help when he can.
“I plan to do that until I’m in my seventies. Unfortunately, there comes a time when you’ve got to lay it all down,” he added.
“I’m going to stay busy. There are about 900 projects around the house that have been put off over the years,” he said, laughing.
He also plans to do more handyman-type work with his church, Rose of Sharon Freewill Baptist.
He looks forward to the day his wife can retire from Martin General where she has worked as a nurse 33 years.
While their children were young, they worked opposite shifts.
“We didn’t hardly see each other, but we took care of our kids as they grew up. We tried to teach them to do the right thing. I think that makes a difference,” he added.
He considers it an honor to grow old.
“The Lord has allowed me to grow old; He’s given me life,” he explained. “For a lot of people, it gets cut short. I hope and pray everybody can live long enough to grow old and enjoy retirement and spend time with family — because that is what it is about in the end – family. That, and doing the right thing.”
He believes the Lord protected him throughout his career.
“I don’t know how many times I’ve been next door to death,” he said. “You just ask the good Lord to protect you and do what you have to do. The Lord carried me through. I give Him all the thanks and praise.”
He said there have been 630 officers killed in the line of duty in the state of North Carolina since they began keeping records, two of them in Martin County (mentioned above).
“We have been blessed. Like I told them when I left, I just hope all of you all can make it to retirement,” he said.
He struggles to not visit the sheriff’s office every day.
“Retirement is the new chapter I am working on,” he added. “But you never forget.”