Service Project Ideas for MLK Day
(SPM Wire) Martin Luther King Day, celebrated as a day of service by many Americans, will be observed on January 18.
If you’d like to volunteer, but would prefer to do so in a socially-distant way, here are three ideas.
• Plant a tree: Trees help clean the air and are natural carbon absorbers. You can help offset your carbon footprint by planting a tree on your own property, or with permission, in a local park or public space.
• Promote job readiness: Connect virtually with fellow community members to boost their job readiness. Conduct a mock interview over video chat and assist with resume and job application preparation.
• Deliver meals: Arrange for contactless drop-off and deliver meals to the elderly, infirm or otherwise homebound.
While volunteer efforts may look a bit different this year, there are still many safe ways to give back.