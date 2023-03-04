Shaneka Mayo

Writing a book is a daunting task that, for many, is only a dream.

Shaneka Mayo’s dream came true when she published her first book, two books ago. The steps to the bookshelves of Amazon, Barnes and Noble and other online outlets was not easy for the Martin County native who was raised in Robersonville and Williamston.

