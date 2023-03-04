Writing a book is a daunting task that, for many, is only a dream.
Shaneka Mayo’s dream came true when she published her first book, two books ago. The steps to the bookshelves of Amazon, Barnes and Noble and other online outlets was not easy for the Martin County native who was raised in Robersonville and Williamston.
Today, Mayo is a wife, a mother, a self-publishing author and also a Medicare sales agent.
However, before that Mayo claims “she was just a young girl raised in Martin County.”
The 2016 Riverside High School graduate never thought English or writing would become her passion and profession since English class was not the most exciting for her in school.
“I never really enjoyed English class at all, which can come as a shock being that I am an author now. My writing journey began in grade seven when I would take time out of my day to write plays inside of my composition notebook. I would often write to escape reality, or to control my anger,” Mayo said. “Sometimes I would even allow some of my peers to read some of my writing material in class or during recess.”
Writing has always been an outlet for Mayo although she never thought she would — or could — write and publish books.
At first, Mayo considered her writing a hobby and didn’t take it seriously.
“Where I’m from no one really has gotten noticed unless it was for sports or academics,” said Mayo.
It was the pain her mother was going through and, eventually, the loss of her mother that was the catalyst for Mayo to put pen to paper.
“When I speak upon escaping reality, my mother was very ill battling seizures and my father and I would have to tend to her when she would have an episode. I allowed my mother’s sickness to hinder me and keep me from a lot of things because of fear that it was too overwhelming for my father to handle on his own,” shared Mayo. “This is where my anger came from, not because I resented my mother, but at the time I felt I didn’t have a normal life.”
School administrators noticed a change in Mayo’s behavior and assigned a therapist who encouraged Mayo to begin to write to express her feelings.
That was the changing point for the young author. She began to express her feelings on paper regularly, but wasn’t ready to write that first novel. It was still only a thought, a dream.
Enrolling at Chowan University in Murfreesboro was a big step for the Criminal Justice student, but the timing was laced with tragedy.
“My mother passed away the second semester of my freshman year due to cardiac arrest. I was both overwhelmed and upset because my life had crashed just when I felt it was going well,” she recalls. “Instead of falling back into old habits, I began to write plays again to deal with my grief.”
Motherhood allowed Mayo to take the largest stride when she decided to write a book dedicated to both her mother and Martin County.
Her first book, Hints Undecided was born.
“I was very nervous about how everyone would receive my book because it’s not an autobiography and some of the things that occur are exaggerated. But I was worried for nothing because everyone enjoyed my book,” said the author, who is now writing her fourth book, to be published soon.
The young author’s novels are based in Martin County and, while the characters are fictitious, there is a taste of vernacular that fits Mayo’s writing genre of explicit romance.
“The characters in this book are not really based on anyone, but they do have similarities to some of my friends and family that I have encountered,” said Mayo.
As the author is approaching the last chapter of her fourth book, she is excited about her future and the prospects of becoming a full time self-published author. Her family and friends are proud of her accomplishments and the strides she has made in the self-publishing world.
“I am very excited about the future. I am working on becoming a full time author, with three books published and a fourth coming soon I think I am on the way,” said Mayo, in closing.
The author’s books are available online at Amazon, Barnes and Noble and other booksellers.