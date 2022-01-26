It was a winter wonderland.
Snow lovers finally got their chance to enjoy some snow after a winter storm brought rain, ice and snow to Martin County and a large portion of the state this past weekend.
The Winter storm that brought a Winter Storm Warning to Martin County by the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City began with rain, ice and a few snow flurries with little to no accumulation on Thursday night.
Another round came through the area Friday night into Saturday morning and brought approximately five to seven inches of snow throughout the county.
Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning reminded citizens to protect outdoors pets and animals from the winter weather and frigid temperatures.
“Due to the winter weather event we are expected to experience over the next few days, we would like to remind pet owners that if you have dogs or cats that are outside please make sure you do the following.
Ensure that your pet has access to fresh, unfrozen water and food.
Make sure pets have adequate shelter to protect them from the elements. Adequate shelter is an enclosure with at least three sides and a roof. Periodically check on your pet and make sure they are not experiencing problems related to the cold weather,” said Manning.
Martin County had a limited number of power outages as a result of the storm. All outages were quickly resolved.
All Martin County Schools were closed on Friday for preparation of the storm, and Monday due to icy road conditions. Martin County Schools operated on a two-hour delay on Tuesday due to the possibility of black ice on the roads from overnight below freezing temperatures.
Throughout and after the storm, Manning urged citizens to shelter in place and only travel if there was an emergency due to most of the roads in Martin County being covered with snow and ice.
There were no major incidents or fatalities in the county as a result of the snowy conditions.
Martin County possibly may have another chance for winter precipitation on Friday through Saturday morning. Although it is too early to be specific.
According to the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City, there is a potential that a coastal storm could bring accumulating snow to the area again.
According to the report, the range of possible accumulation amounts remain large for any given location, dependent on precipitation continuing as temperatures drop Friday night.
The current snow accumulation estimate for Martin County is two to three inches, with confidence in accumulating snowfall highest further north and inland.
The forecast can be viewed at www.weather.gov/moreheadcity. Changes in the forecast may be expected until the storm arrives.
Leslie Beachboard can be reached via email at lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com.