WILLIAMSTON – Forty-three years of dedication and still going.
Flora Speller got the shock of a lifetime when she received a surprise recognition earlier this week for her 43 years of service and dedication to McDonald’s of Williamston and its patrons.
While Speller was working the drive thru window Tuesday morning, S&J Foods’ (the owners of McDonalds in Williamston) corporate staff and Speller’s family were preparing to surprise her just around the corner.
As Speller came around the corner and everyone yelled “surprise.” The look on her face was priceless.
“It is very rare to celebrate something like this. I wish I had a store full of Flo’s. She is a true meaning of dedication,” said S&J Foods owner Donnie Powell.
Speller’s sisters, cousins and her two children, George and Jacquetta, came for the special events.
She was presented with a crystal vase from Powell etched with a special message thanking her for her 43 years of service.
According to S&J Foods Operations Manager Arlisa Freeman, about a month ago the district manager came to Williamston for the regular monthly meeting and overheard Speller talking about her anniversary of her start date was that week, and she had been with the company for over four decades.
“We starting making plans to surprise her (Flora) for her 43 years of hard work and dedication. We contacted her family and wanted them to be here with her to celebrate,” Freeman added.
Speller said she started 43 years ago at the former McDonalds that was housed in the current Bojangles building, and moved along to the current building when McDonalds relocated.
“I am a loss for words. I did not know anything about this. It was a complete surprise. I talked to my daughter, Jacquetta, yesterday and she didn’t say a word about it. She just told me she was off today,” she added.
Speller said she enjoys her customers and meeting new people.
“Things have changed a lot over the years. Most of the customers are really nice, and sometimes one can be challenging. I always try to think positive,” she continued.
McDonald of Williamston Manager Tameka Brinkley said it has been a joy working with Speller since she took the manager position at that location 10 years ago.
“I miss her when she is not here. When she is not here you can tell, especially on the weekends because she does not work weekends. I wish I could clone her. She gives it her all anywhere she works, whether it is the drive-through, the inside cash registers or even cooking,” Brinkley added.
S&J Foods and McDonalds provided refreshments for Speller and her family.
Speller does not plan on retiring. She said she enjoys what she does.