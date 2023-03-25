It’s official – North Carolina environmental officials have given approval for Chowan County’s Timbermill Wind project.
The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Energy, Mineral, and Land Resources (DEMLR) issued a permit on March 14 to Apex Clean Energy – the owner of the project – to construct, operate and decommission an onshore wind energy facility that could generate up to 189 megawatts.
After a contentious public hearing between advocates and opponents of the facility last July, the permit application went through a lengthy review process that lasted well over half a year.
Up to 45 turbines and a 6.1-mile, 230-kilovolt transmission line, plus any associated infrastructure, were approved by DEQ officials to be built north of Edenton, in an area roughly delineated between Center Hill Road to the north, Paradise Road to the south and Sandy Ridge Road to the west.
The 6.1-mile transmission line will plug into the existing Dominion Energy transmission grid, with power generated being added to the greater regional pool of energy.
This permit is the first for a facility under the session law passed in 2013 establishing a permitting program for wind energy facilities. The application for permit 21-01 was received on May 19, 2022.
Permit conditions will remain in effect for the life of the project, which includes the construction, operation and decommissioning of the site.
Violations of the permit and its conditions may result in enforcement actions authorized by law, including but not limited to notices of violation and civil penalties. The permittee is still required to comply with all additional local and federal permitting regulations and obtain any necessary permits.
DEMLR officials said they had thoroughly considered comments received during the public engagement process, including a public hearing held July 21, 2022.
Former Rep. Pat McElraft, (R-Carteret,) wrote during the public comment period that Timbermill Wind had “neglected to address certain key points in their application,” regarding encroachment concerns related to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and its mission and training capabilities.
The group Allies for Cherry Point’s Tomorrow had said the application “completely fails to address military issues” and called on the state to reject it.
In written comments, the group’s president, William Lewis Jr., said the project would interfere with the Navy’s relocatable over-the-horizon radar (ROTHR), a long-range, land-based, wide-area surveillance system that tracks aircraft and surface ships off of the nation’s eastern seaboard.
Opponents in Chowan County have said that the turbine construction could harm soil and wetlands in the Bear Swamp communities as well as potentially impact bird populations, while also ruining the vistas of the county’s landscapes.
Some have also claimed that the project could cause shadow flicker or noise issues for neighboring properties.
Meanwhile, a hired consultant’s study submitted to the county claimed that the loudest decibel range of noise – for the closest homes to the turbines – would be comparable to a quiet library.
A prior spokesperson for the project told the Chowan Herald last year that Timbermill is operating in “full compliance” with regulations set forward by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Proponents have said that tax revenue – which could reach upwards of $1 million a year – could help boost Chowan County’s economy. The county is currently at Tier 1 status, the lowest economic ranking for counties in the state.
Other proponents have advocated for cleaner energy and the idea of a “better future” for their children and grandchildren, while local farmers leasing land to the project could reap substantial financial benefits.
The permit is the first for a facility under a 2013 state law establishing the permitting program for wind energy facilities, and it comes with conditions.
Permit conditions to remain in effect for the life of the project cover the construction, operation and decommissioning of the site with the potential for civil penalties for violations. Timbermill Wind is also required to comply with all local and federal permitting regulations and obtain any necessary permits.
Construction and operating conditions include obtaining a written “Determination of No Hazard to Air Navigation” issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). All turbines and meteorological towers must be both marked and lit according to FAA guidelines and must be visible with night-vision goggles.
During construction, all turbines must be lit with temporary equipment when reaching a height of more than 200 feet, until the construction of permanent lighting is completed.
Conditions also include minimizing the clearing of trees and vegetation during construction, as well as minimizing impacts to local wetlands and wildlife by complying with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service terms in the agency’s biological opinion included as part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Clean Water Act Section 404 permit.
The company must alert DEQ within 24 hours of “an extraordinary event” and comply with an emergency response plan in consultation with emergency responders with jurisdiction over the facility.
Timbermill is also required to provide financial assurance to Chowan County to cover the costs of decommissioning the turbines, as well as report energy production data from the facility, including explanations for inactivity.
The final permit, final permit reviews, hearing officer’s report and process to contest the permit decision can be found on the DEQ website, in the “Onshore Wind” category.
“The state’s approval is one of many conditions necessary for fulfillment of the Conditional Use Permit (CUP) issued by Chowan County [in November 2016],” said Chowan County Commission Chairman Bob Kirby after the permit approval. “We will proceed accordingly with making sure that all conditions of the CUP are adhered to.”
Construction documents for the project were just recently submitted to the county, while the Chowan Board of Commissioners voted unanimously on Monday to use surety bonds rather than cash bonds for easier access to funds for the facility’s decommissioning process in the future.
Timbermill Wind is expected to join Desert Wind Farm – also known as Amazon Wind Farm US East – in neighboring Perquimans and Pasquotank counties, as one of only two wind energy facilities in North Carolina.