WILLIAMSTON - Summer Art Camp at Martin County Arts Council is always a treat for the senses, and this year was no exception.
Participants were challenged visually, physically and creatively.
WILLIAMSTON - Summer Art Camp at Martin County Arts Council is always a treat for the senses, and this year was no exception.
Participants were challenged visually, physically and creatively.
Held the week of July 20, from 10 a.m. to noon, 19 campers learned artistic expression can come through physical movement, as well as visually stimulating techniques.
New to this year’s art camp was the introduction of creative movement by Amber Beaman.
“I think they really loved it,” said Martin County Arts Executive Director Glinda Fox.
Beaman, who is from Ayden, will be teaching a Creative Movement Dance Class in the fall for children ages 4–10. An Ice Cream Social will be held from 6–7:30 p.m. Aug. 25 for those who are interested. See the Martin County Arts Council’s Facebook page for more information.
At camp, children were also introduced to magic and movement by “Savage” Skinner and his friend, Chelsea Albrecht.
“Savage performed magic tricks, card tricks, juggling and used a Cyr wheel to demonstrate different types of artistic expression,” added Fox. (The Cyr wheel is an acrobatic apparatus is a single large ring made of aluminum or steel with a diameter of approximately 6-feet.)
Skinner stood inside the Cyr wheel, grasping its rim and rolling and spinning gyroscopically.
Albrecht entertained the children with a balancing routine using a Dragon Staff.
“Traditionally, a Dragon Staff is used outside at night, with fire on the ends,” said Fox. (Of course, no fire was used inside the Art’s Council Building.)
Using their combined skills, Savage and Albrecht travel to different towns throughout the country doing street performances.
Art students also made stage masks, painted on canvas and made wind chimes using driftwood, oyster shells and clam shells.
“The oyster shells are actually some we collected from Sunnyside Oyster Bar years ago that had been cleaned and ready to go,” added Fox.
Students also made rain sticks with tubes, rice and decorations, and made trinket dishes out of oyster shells.
Judith Stewart from Hamilton taught drawing. Fox also had help from volunteers Leslie Johnson, Mary Ayers and Arts Council Administrative Assistant Cathy Skinner.
“The kids were busy every minute of camp,” Fox said.
“They had really had a great time. We are looking forward to doing it again next year,” she added.
The Arts Council will be offering Shag dance lessons at 7 p.m., beginning Monday, Aug. 22, taught by Johnny Miller. Cost is $50.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.