WILLIAMSTON - At the December Martin County School Board meeting, the board voted three to four to elect Van Heath as board chairman, replacing Barbara Council who has served as board chair for the past three years. Rene Purvis was voted to remain as Vice Chair.
During public comments, several teachers and teacher assistants made an emotional appeal to the board concerning the reduction in pay teacher assistants (T.A.s) have received because of working less days
Williamston Primary teacher Annette Rodgers read a letter written by Tiffany Ainsley, a pre-K TA, as Ainsley was unable to attend the meeting.
Her letter, addressed to Superintendent David Fonseca, stated she was frustrated with the changes there have been to teacher assistants’ pay over the last 15 years.
“[We] started with 40 hours a week, now it is 37.5 hours weekly,” Ainsley’s letter read.
She said in the past, they were able to work on teacher-work days. Now, they are not, which averages to about 15 days of lost pay a year, she added.
“When I was hired, I was paid year-round. Now, I get paid until the end of May, and not again until the end of August,” she stated in the letter.
“After 15 years, if someone is hired tomorrow, they will be paid the same as what I currently make. We make far less than other counties surrounding us. If we have any inclement weather days throughout the school years, we are docked pay for those days. Other counties now allow T.A.s to work on [teacher]-work days. All-in-all, it averages out to $6,000 less a year than what we used to make. It is frustrating — instead of being rewarded for years of service, we feel like we are constantly being penalized for things out of our control.”
Cleta Harrell, also a teacher at WPS, spoke of behalf of all Education Support Professionals (ESPs) — which include teacher assistants and bus drivers, as well as custodial, cafeteria and office staff.
“They are a vital part of the school system,” said Harrell. “Without their hard work and dedication, it would be impossible to teach the children in this county. However, in the past couple of years, they have felt unappreciated. Their hours have been reduced and their wages do not reflect a job that is as important as theirs. After contacting our surrounding counties – Bertie, Beaufort, Washington and Pitt — I discovered we are the only county that does not allow our EPSs to work on teacher-work days. This equals out to 15 days per school term [of income] these valued employees miss out on.”
She added, “When students are present, it is impossible to plan activities and interventions for our students [with T.A.s]. We are busy with our daily routines in the classroom, while ESPs are providing other duties in the building.”
She said EPSs are not allowed to stay after school, because they would incur overtime.
“If they were allowed to attend on teacher-work days, this would give us the opportunity to plan together, discuss strategies and provide professional development to help our students.”
Harrell feels it is not right that each year teachers are taught new strategies, but T.A.s and ESPs don’t receive training.
“They are our co-teachers. They provide instruction in small groups and carry on in the classroom when needed,” she said.
“Our T.A.s and ESPs are more to us than people that run copies and take students to various locations in the buildings,” Harrell said. “They are the glue that hold our classrooms together.” Harrell said when her T.A. is out she is alone with 19 students.
“I teach, clean up behind them, feed them breakfast lunch and snack,” she added. “Cleaning the classroom while keeping my eyes on 19 5-year-olds is exhausting.”
She said the T.As help keep everyone safe by helping sanitize.
“Please consider being safe these days,” she added. “It will not only benefit the students — it will also help financially. Looking at it in the long run, it may keep some teachers from retiring early.”
Torrian Spruill, a T.A. at Riverside spoke on behalf of herself, other T.A.s and bus drivers.
She said she is very frustrated and feels unappreciated.
“I currently do not drive a bus this year, because of frustration,” she said. “I’m going to be very honest with you. I want you to think of a moment in your life when you felt unappreciated. That is how we feel. So many days I do not want to report to work. For what? I feel like I am working for a county who doesn’t support me; who doesn’t care what I have going on — what I have to do outside the school — and what I do at school – I feel like it is overlooked.”
She told the board many staff members feel the same way.
“I believe if you take care of your people, your people will take care of you,” she added. “All I am asking is that you consider us. If there is a shortage in the school system, why aren’t you fighting for us? Why aren’t you bending over backwards for us? Why don’t we deserve the money? You have the resources. God has blessed us…you have the resources. Take care of your people. That is all I have to say.”
Teacher Assistant and bus driver Pamela Sherod is a single parent and she is also is frustrated.
“I can’t make ends meet. — I work two jobs and am on public assistance. I receive food stamps and I’m not ashamed of it,” she said.
She brought her daughter to the board meeting.
“I can’t take care of her. I don’t have the means to do that. I struggle, as a single parent, every day, paying for the things she needs. For example, we had PTA night at Mamas Pizza. I had to decide if I was going to pay my bills or let her go to the PTA fundraiser at Mama’s Pizza. I had to disappoint my 7-year-old. It made me feel less of a parent and I don’t want to feel [like] that anymore.
“I work two jobs and I am a full-time student, trying to finish my degree so I can make a little bit more money to take care of my child. I am frustrated. I do more at the school than what I am supposed to — and I am breaking for my job,” she added.
“I love what I do. Going into that school every day and having those kids saying, ‘Ms. Sherod, I just love you. You are the best bus driver ever; you are the best teacher ever.’ That makes my heart happy,” she added.
But feeling unappreciated at the county level makes it difficult to want to come into work, she added.
“I doubt if you know the frustration we go through. I need my days. I need those days. I need them to take care of my child. She is depending on me and if I can’t pay my rent, where am I going to live? I just don’t understand – I want my teacher-work days. In October, I was out almost $300. That is $300 I could have put back into my child,” she said.
“Christmas time is coming up. How am I going to buy for her if I can’t even make the means at work? Please give us our days back. That is all I am asking — please give us our days back. Please give us our time and our days back,” she emphasized.
WPS Media Center Coordinator Kathryn Edwards, spoke eloquently about being told the school system does not have enough money.
“What is one more? We all have ‘one-mores.’ Just one more won’t hurt – one more chip, one more cookie, one more book, one more Christmas sweater. If you know my husband, his would be one more guitar; mine would be one more cat. We all have our one-mores we are okay with,” she said.
“But there have been some one-mores adding up in our school system. One more job to cover the bills; one more student added to the roster; one more position not filled to stay within the budget; one more responsibility added to another person to keep from hiring for a position. Schools have been hanging in there with just one mores until one mores have become twos; and twos, tens – until everybody’s elasticity has become stretched to its limit. So, if we can take away just one more, why can’t we add just one more?” she asked.
“One more art teacher at the primary school,” she said – to which many in the audience cheered. “One more workday for our T.As.; one more elective for our students to choose from. And in the younger grades’ case, allow teachers a fulfilling planning time – rather than doubling up on one they’ve had already,” she continued.
“Why not, one more? I know the easy answer is money. We don’t have enough money. I hear it all the time. It is a great conversation stopper — we don’t have enough money. Every parent’s favorite answer to their kids is, ‘no you can’t have that – we don’t have enough money,’” she added, implying that parents sometimes say that to stop children for continuing to ask for a toy.
Edwards concluded by transferring the parent-child scenario onto the board and the T.A.s.
“Now, of course, I am not asking for every toy in the store,” she said. “But are we just telling our ‘kids’ [we don’t have the money] to stop [them] from asking?” she asked.
During public comments board members are not obligated to address comments. They discuss comments later among themselves, then address them at a subsequent board meeting.