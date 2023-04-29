JAMESVILLE - Although the date was the same, an exceptional year-end review and a bonus, which was accompanied by a one year anniversary downsizing notice, wasn’t an April Fool’s Joke, according to Jamesville resident Rachel Hardison.

It was the end of her corporate finance career and an opportunity to simultaneously become a dream chaser, an entrepreneur and a retailer.

John Foley can be reached via email at jfoley@apgenc.com