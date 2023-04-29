JAMESVILLE - Although the date was the same, an exceptional year-end review and a bonus, which was accompanied by a one year anniversary downsizing notice, wasn’t an April Fool’s Joke, according to Jamesville resident Rachel Hardison.
It was the end of her corporate finance career and an opportunity to simultaneously become a dream chaser, an entrepreneur and a retailer.
Hardison and her sister, Leslie Askew, have had retail visions for years. Last month, the pair shared those visions with Jamesville residents with the opening of their retail store, Apple and Birch.
“For years we had both dreamed, schemed and planned what it would be like to own a store, but both felt like we couldn’t leave our corporate jobs to give it a shot. Now the perfect opportunity had presented itself,” said Hardison.
The entrepreneurs kept searching for the prime spot, with sights set on buildings in Williamston, Plymouth or possibly Jamesville. However, when the former Jamesville Women’s Club building, circa 1870, became available, serendipity set in.
The building was built in 1870 for the congregation that would eventually be called the Jamesville Primitive Baptist Church. The last surviving member and deacon, Luther Hardison, gifted the church to the Women’s Club by deeding it to them to use as their clubhouse. Hardison is Rachel and Leslie’s great grandfather on their mother’s side, according to Clint Hardison.
For Hardison the dream became a reality when she and her husband, Clint, purchased the Jamesville Women’s Club building on St. Andrews St. last September, from the Women’s Club. The new business, Apple and Birch is a partnership between the two sisters.
“Leslie has all the relevant work experience. She started out working for a combination retail store and wholesale company,” Hardison said. “She has worked every aspect of the business: retail floor, customer service, accounting, warehouse and logistics. She even worked in their showrooms in Dallas and Atlanta at the gift markets.
“While we both have a passion for the gift industry, she understands its unique demands and challenges,” she continued. “Our different backgrounds complement each other and really flesh out a dynamic team.”
The name symbolizes the two sisters. After months of brainstorming, they decided on Apple and Birch.
“These are two of our favorite trees and once paired together it stuck. Apple trees are known for good health and happiness. Birch trees are known for new beginnings and growth. Leslie is our happy apple and birch just speaks to me,” said Hardison.
Apple and Birch is a welcome addition to downtown Jamesville. The store opened to enthusiastic shoppers during the town’s recent Herring Festival with a variety of gift items, clothing, purses and candles. The selection is upscale and a classic addition to area retail.
“Our vision was to create a space filled with classic, timeless and fun pieces — a place where everyone feels welcome to come shop,” Hardison said.
“This journey has been a long road,” she continued. “None of this would have been possible without God, our families and our friends. We are forever thankful for each and every one that has helped us along the way. For every encouraging word and helping hand,”
Apple and Birch is located at 1260 St. Andrews Street in Jamesville. The hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturdays.