The first weekend of spring weather is going to feel like summer as 80-degree temperatures welcome locals and visitors to the Martin County Farmers Market Spring Fling.
The annual event is a month or so earlier than its regular Mother’s Day weekend opening, however, this is a seasonal teaser of what’s blooming ahead.
According to market director Lee Whitfield, “This is going to be a great weekend. We’re very excited. I think we have about 18 vendors and counting lined up for Saturday.”
The vendors will be offering an array of products, including jams, jellies, breads, cakes and pickled items. There will also be some handmade gifts.
Master and backyard gardeners will also be able to purchase plants and seedlings from local gardeners.
Laura Stone, owner of the Rebellious Garden and Flower Farm will be on hand with cut flowers and seedlings. Stone is the face behind the flowers and according to the company website is “also known as the crazy garden lady.”
Stone began longing for seeds and dirt shortly after relocating to Martin County. That’s when she realized how much she missed having fresh vegetables and flowers.
“My husband built four small raised beds in our backyard as a Mother’s Day gift shortly thereafter and the rest is history,” said Stone, who never liked gardening as a child. However, today she is eating those words along with many of the fresh vegetables she grows.
Aside from the fresh cut bouquets from Stone, Second Street Jewelry will be displaying their handcrafted artisan jewelry.
Anyone who has been missing out on Jeannie Holliday’s Cinnamon Rolls, Sweetwater Bakery’s will be at the Spring Fling on Saturday. According to Whitfield, Sweetwater’s Cinnamon Rolls are the best cinnamon rolls “you’ve ever had.”
Olah's Stained Glass Creations will be displaying stained glass artwork and Nurseries Outback will offer a large selection of plants.
Another attraction is the concession stand being run by the Williamston Community Garden.
The organization is a collaborative effort of local volunteers, who recognized the need for fresh, healthy food to be readily available for families in need, in the community.
Their mission is to provide fresh fruits and vegetables to families that cannot afford to buy their own.
Admission to the market is free and will be open from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, March 25, at 4001 West Main Street, Williamston.
If there is still room in one’s trunk, he or she may come across memorable finds at the Second Annual Williamston Fire and Rescue EMS Ladies Auxiliary Yard Sale.
As of press time, the Auxiliary has a large assortment of clothing and books, home decor and essentials, a child’s high chair, Christmas decorations and kids toys. There is also a couch and recliner that will be available. The sale is being held from 8 a.m. to Noon, Saturday, March 25 at the Williamston Church of Christ, which is located at 201 South Edgewood Ave. in Williamston.
The Auxiliary is also holding their membership drive throughout March. One does not have to be affiliated with a member of the department, but should possess a desire to serve the department and community.
Finally, one may want to cap off the day's events at the Martin County Arts Council as they present a night with Nu-Blu.
After releasing four Top Ten Billboard albums, North Carolina based Nu-Blu has quickly established themselves as one of the top Acoustic acts in the music industry, delivering a set of songs that range from the melancholy to the exuberant.
The performance begins at 6 p.m. at Martin County Arts Council, 124 Washington St. Williamston. Tickets are $10.00 and can be purchased at MCAC or Eventbrite.