Those who have been wondering where to go on Christmas Eve to celebrate the most joyous event mankind has ever known, fortunately, the journey won't take quite as long as it did for the wise men or the shepherds.
Right here in this little corner of the world, in the towns of Creswell and Columbia, those wishing to celebrate will have the opportunity to sing and listen to glorious carols, and experience the pure magic and true meaning of Christmas.
Historic St. David's Church in Creswell will host a special service known as The Festival of Lessons and Carols, a service of Scripture and song dating back to the late 19th century.
In this service, parishioners listen to nine Scripture lessons followed by a carol or other song reflecting the message of each lesson. The singing will be accompanied by the sweet sounds of a restored antique pump organ along with a variety of other acoustic instruments.
Although St. David's does not have electricity, the sanctuary will be kept at a comfortable temperature by gas heaters. This candlelight service will begin at 5 p.m. and will last about an hour.
At St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Columbia, the Rev’d Berkley Ford will conduct their traditional Christmas Eve service beginning at 8 p.m. This service includes a Christmas message by Rev. Ford, Scripture readings, prayers, Communion and ample opportunity to sing the familiar carols of the season.
A prelude of sacred instrumental and vocal music will begin at 7:30 p.m.