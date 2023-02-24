Williamston Lions Club

At the soup and sandwich event for VIPs put on by the Williamston Lions Club were: (front row, from left) Cathy O’Neal, Vickey Manning, Tammy Revels, Barbara Rock-Lupton and Rhonda Woolard. In the back are: Tim Manning, JoJo Revels, Dan Oliver, Pat Parker and Vivian Parker

 Contributed Photo

The VIPs (Visually Impaired Persons) of Martin County recently expressed their appreciation to the Williamston Lions Club for hosting the annual soup and sandwich meal on Sunday, Feb. 12 at the Williamston Lions Club Scout Hut.

The group enjoyed various types of soup made by the members of the Lions Club and sub sandwiches with all the fixings. The VIPs were greeted and served by the Lions members.

