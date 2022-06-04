Terry Butler Waters is a cornerstone of Hobgood Charter School in Halifax County.
Serving the school for nearly a half-century, she estimates she has taught at least 1,000 students. Her influence has spanned generations, impacting the entire community.
In May, at the school’s end-of-year awards ceremony, Waters was floored when her name was called to come forward and receive the Order of the Long Leaf Pine.
The honor is the most prestigious award a citizen in North Carolina can earn, and is bestowed by a sitting North Carolina governor.
According to the Order of the Long Leaf Pine Society, the award is given to those with exemplary service to the state and their communities; who have gone above and beyond the call of duty; and who have made a significant impact through exceptional accomplishments.
Members of the Hobgood community worked tirelessly to nominate Waters, according to one of her three daughters, Shelly Council.
“She served her community through the school,” Council said. “She is the longest (serving) teacher there.”
People often notice Waters’ car parked at the school on late afternoons and weekends, Council added.
She has touched countless lives as she served 49 years in the school, which opened in 1970 as Hobgood Academy, a private school.
Waters, now 71, was hired three years later.
“She went there straight out of college, and has been there ever since,” Council said.
Most of her years, she taught fourth grade.
Retirement seemingly looms on the horizon.
“Next year will be 50 years. She is probably going to stop after next year, but we don’t think she will hang up her hat completely,” Council added. “She may go to part-time or substituting.”
At the awards ceremony, Council read a summary of Waters’ life, submitted to the office of Gov. Cooper for her nomination of the award.
“Terry Butler Waters, born May 24, 1951, was raised in Scotland Neck. After graduating from Scotland Neck High School in 1969, she attended Atlantic Christian College, (now Barton College) in Wilson. She graduated in 1973 with a Bachelor’s degree in Education.”
Waters taught sixth grade her first two years. The next two, she taught seventh, eighth, and ninth grade Health/Physical Education and Science, and coached girls’ basketball.
“Mom’s fifth year of teaching established a precedent of sorts,” Council said. “This was her first year as a fourth-grade teacher, a position she has now held 45 years. She is known for sharing her love of reading and trivia with her kids, her long-running poetry book assignments, and her legendary, annual field trips to Washington, D.C. She takes pride in teaching about our state and capital.”
Waters also served in additional roles where needed, such as teaching foreign language for a short time during her planning period. She volunteered as a statistician for several sports teams and served as teacher representative for the board of trustees.
Waters’ entire family was in on the surprise of the prestigious award, including her daughters, Brandyn Sorie, a dental hygienist, Tracey Tucker, a nurse, and Council, who provides speech-language therapy services at the school; along with their families, which include Waters’ eight grandchildren.
She has taught at least three generations of families from a three-county service area: Halifax, Edgecombe and Martin Counties.
She taught two of her daughters, along with several nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
“Mom has taught hundreds of children, treating each as if they were her own, being invested in not only in their academic performance, but in future endeavors and achievements, as well,” Council added.
“She remembers every child — demonstrating dedication well-past her duties as a teacher — attending numerous sports events, graduations, weddings, class reunions and funerals,” she added.
“She has become a cornerstone for our town and school,” Council continued. “She served under eight headmasters (or more) with a consistency unparalleled, while demonstrating a willingness to adapt.”
During the awards ceremony, Council said, “It would be difficult to imagine our school without a Mrs. Waters. Just as it would be difficult to consider anyone more deserving of this highest level of acknowledgment and gratitude for her many years of service.”
As Waters accepted the award, she was overcome with emotion.
“This is totally unexpected,” she said. “I have heard of this before, but who would have ever thought I’d be getting an award like this? I don’t even know if I can put into words what this means to me.
“This place has been my second home. I have loved teaching. Other than my own children, this is the highlight of my life. I’m totally in shock,” she added.
“I don’t know what I’ll do after next year — when I say I am going to retire. I’ve already decided I’ll come back and sub, if you all will have me. I can’t think of anything I’d rather do than be here,” Waters said. “When I am here, I have all my memories.”
She said she briefly considered becoming a hairdresser when she was in high school.
“But I’ve never regretted becoming a teacher. I had the advantage of doing what I wanted to do and be with my children,” she said. “This place is a wonderful place to be. The people, the families — you couldn’t ask for anything better than this school. It has been so important to me.”
Juliana Harris, headmaster of Hobgood Charter School, told the audience at the awards ceremony, “Folks, you just witnessed history and an opportunity that doesn’t come along very frequently.”
Deborah Griffin can be reached via email at dgriffin@ncweeklies.com.