An author with roots in Martin County is returning “home” to promote her second book which takes place in a town much like Williamston, the fictional Riverton, during World War II.
On Tuesday Nov. 16, Leah Weiss will discuss her book from 7 p.m. — 8:30 p.m. at Martin Memorial Library in Williamston. The morning and evening book clubs, along with the public are invited to attend, as Weiss answers questions and signs copies of her books. Books will be available for purchase. Refreshments will be served.
Weiss was born in Williamston, but left North Carolina around the age of 10. She spent the rest of her adolescence in the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia.
She considers herself “southern by grace.”
“My roots run deep in the flat lands of North Carolina,” she said. “All the Little Hopes holds traces of her Mama’s Carolina life,” she added.
Her first book, “If the Creek Don’t Rise” sold over 100,000 copies.
According to Branch Librarian Ann Phelps, Weiss conducted research for “All the Little Hopes” at Martin Memorial Library.
“Her book includes our history of the German Prisoners of War (POW’s),” Phelps said.
In fact, Weiss said Williamston’s POW camp inspired “All the Little Hopes.”
Weiss originally wrote the story using Williamston as the name of the town. Her publisher made her change the name to Riverton.
“In notes at the end of the book, she names Williamston as the town and mentions people in town that she spoke with while doing research for the book,” added Phelps.
“In honor of Weiss’ visit and the publication of her book, the Martin County Historical Society has curated an exhibit of the POW camp for the library’s display cabinet,” said Phelps.
The display will be installed Sunday, Oct. 31 and remain open for viewing during regular library hours throughout the month of November.
Weiss began writing full-time after retiring from a 24-year career as Executive Assistant to the headmaster at Virginia Episcopal School in 2015, becoming a best-selling author late in life.
She has several accolades for her books including the following:
-David Gilham, a New York Times Bestselling author said, “With her latest novel, Leah Weiss confirms the place she’s earned among top-notch historical fiction writers. Her thrilling, coming-of-age story… is compelling, alarming, and heart-breakingly satisfying. It grippingly explores the mysteries of one of my favorite themes: Who can really be trusted when the chips are down?”
-Wiley Cash, NYT Bestselling author said, “Like all great southern writers, Weiss’s magic turns the local into the universal. All the Little Hopes is both a deep-dive into the life of a North Carolina town during WWII and a national portrait of an era with all of its attendant glories and pains… Lucy Brown and Allie Bert Tucker will break your heart, but Leah Weiss’s beautiful writing will sew it back together again.”
-Country Living Magazine listed her book as number 21 on their Top 26 Books to Read for Fall list.
-Books-A-Million chose “All the Little Hopes” for their September Book Club.
For more information, visit leahweiss.com, or contact Ann Phelps at Martin Memorial Library, 252-792-7476.
Deborah Griffin can be reached via email at enterprise@ncweeklies.com.