BEAR GRASS – If someone Googles the term Chicken Mull, also called Chicken Muddle, he or she will find a southern delicacy with different characteristics determined by where they live.
Here in Martin County, the recipe for Chicken Mull is simple: parboiled chicken, broth, crackers and eggs with as much black and red pepper as desired. Many also add a splash of hot sauce.
Pair a pot of mull with a sleeve of crackers and dinner is ready.
In the Martin County town of Bear Grass, chicken mull has been the lunch choice for decades for sales and special events.
Often made over a fire in a large wash pot, the recipe is often stirred with a boat paddle. The veteran cooks kept a special paddle for cooking not to be confused with the regular boat paddles. The recipe works equally as well in grandma’s kitchen.
The name Sampson Hodges became synonymous with chicken mull to many. Hodges, who lived in Bear Grass most of his life, spent decades perfecting his chicken mull to feed countless Ruritan Club sales, school events and family at his table.
Many locals learned the basis of mull making from Hodges to take back to their familes.
Hodges’ boat paddles he used to stir the mull in those wash pots became family heirlooms after his death.
Family members promise he did keep those cooking paddles away from the ones in his boat.
His family knows Hodges would be thrilled to see the love of mull living on through the passed down recipe and especially the Chicken Mull Festival.
The exact origin of Martin County-style chicken mull is not documented: however, locals are confident the beginnings occurred in and around Bear Grass. To date, there is no evidence to oppose these beliefs. Likely born from cooks simply using what they had, chicken mull became a comfort food that spans generations.
According to stories handed down through the generations, one of the original spots for cooking chicken mull was in the tobacco barn.
Curing the tobacco required someone to sit at the barn overnight to regulate the barn’s temperature. Lore has it the night shift would throw a chicken in the pot while watching the barn. Eating the cooked chicken with crackers likely is where it all began.
It is the goal of the Chicken Mull Festival to introduce the town of Bear Grass and this southern speciality to more people.
It is our hope this will help pass along the desire for families to keep making the meal for years to come.