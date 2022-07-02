Artists, authors, patrons, benefactors and enthusiasts from Bertie and neighboring counties filled the Bertie County Arts Council building last Thursday as the organization hosted its 2022 Juried Members Show.
The evening was a walk through Watercolors, Acrylics, Oils, Pottery and Photography as 16 artists framed their talents and presented their works to the public and famed Chowan County Art Judge Margi Wynn.
“I was excited to come when Jeri Oltman invited me to judge this fabulous show. There is so much talent here and so many pieces of art. It’s very exciting,” Wynn said.
The judge went on to explain that while judging is very subjective, there were pieces that jumped out at her that were unique and original.
“The piece I gave Best in Show to, ‘Sparkle Rock,’ was extremely original. It jumped out at me and I don’t even know how it was done,” Wynn said.
Recently relocating from Massachusetts, local Williamston artist and Sparkle Rock creator, Pamela Brown, outlined the process she used to create the vibrant piece.
“I use resin. I put the different colors of artist grade pigment in the resin and l create layer after layer,” she said. “I also took the time to glue in all of the pieces of the stones. Finally, I wanted to give it extra depth so I cut the center hole in it.”
“The depth is what draws you into it,” Wynn said, claiming, “That was very clever. I thought it was an outstanding.”
Wynn explained the technique artists use is what she looks for in a piece and process. Creativity and originality are two of the elements that help in capturing a ribbon, along with composition, according to Wynn.
Wynn has been studying and painting in oils, acrylics and watercolor for almost
60 years.
“My focus for the past 30 years has been watercolor and collage,” she said. “I love teaching and encouraging others to grasp the principles in these creative endeavors. Painting warms my soul and enlarges my spirit.”
A member of Southwest Watercolor in Dallas, Texas, Perquimans Arts League, Chowan Arts Council and Arts of the Albemarle, Wynn has won numerous awards thoughout the country.
“We were so excited to have Margi as a judge,” said BACA Treasurer Jeri Oltman, adding she is a tremendous artist.
While close to 75 guests enjoyed the artwork, many found their way to a bountiful buffet of brownies, eclairs, cookies, grapes, Crudites and Chardonnay created by Arts Council members and coordinated by President Susie Remkes and Jeannie Carter, whose culinary artwork graced the ten foot table.
Aside from Brown, other artists where awarded ribbons for First Place: Easter (mixed media) by Jaquelin Perry, Second Place: After the Storm (oil) by Bailey Phelps and Third Place Ocean Blue (encaustic) again, by Brown.
Honorable Mentions went to Donna Higgins Colson, Tom Brennan, Lisa Roll, Barbara Walters, Laura Beasley and Frances Copeland.
Incorporated in 1987, the Bertie County Arts Council began as the dream of a small group of residents hoping to bring more art to Bertie County. The group wanted to not only provide a public facility for area artists and also wanted to encourage appreciation of the arts in the area.
According to Oltman, the building at 124 South King Street was abandoned by the occupant after the flood of 1999 since it was too expensive to renovate. As one of the oldest buildings in Windsor, still complete with original tin ceilings and hardwood floors, town officials decided it was too valuable to remain vacant without restoration.
The town of Windsor acquired the building from the previous owner and negotiated a longterm lease with the council. The building was named to honor a prominent town leader who worked tirelessly on the renovation project. The dream became a reality when the Bertie County Arts Gallery opened its doors in 2003 in the David Overton Building.
The Bertie Arts Council gallery is open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday — Friday. The current show will be on display until Aug. 26.
For more information go to bertiearts.com.
John Foley can be reached via email at bertienews@ncweeklies.com.