It began as a grassroots project in the middle of COVID when Princess Foster realized fresh food was becoming scarce.
The original gardeners included Foster, her husband and a few people from the neighborhood.
Since that first seed was planted, merely as a thought, the community garden project has blossomed into a hub for food and friendship.
Although the originators had little idea the initial effort would gain such community support, the garden has taken on a life and a plot to call its own.
The Williamston Community Garden (WCG) is located behind the primary school at 105 South Edgewood Ave.
Through the efforts of Chase Connor and Zach Dickerson, Foster was able to lease the land behind the school.
“The land is free as long as we keep doing what we are doing. The water and lights are included. If that wasn’t God’s plan then I don’t know what to call it,” Foster said.
Although the town donates the land and utilities, Foster and her team of about 30 volunteers, diligently till the soil and nurture what has morphed into more than Foster could imagine.
“I teach a free class on Thursday for Martin Enterprises. This gives me extra help in the garden while it gives the students hands-on activities and a sense of satisfaction seeing the garden grow from sea to harvest,” Foster said. “We also make time for people that need community service hours to come by and help with gardening in exchange for the time they worked.
The upkeep on the garden is done by volunteers, along with Foster’s husband who has become one of the head waterers.
“My husband goes out several times per week after work and makes sure the garden is watered properly,” she said. “We go out there after work some days to do light maintenance to keep it looking good, cutting the grass and edging the garden to keep it looking good.”
The crops are plentiful, proving a lot of space is not needed to feed a community. The garden is less than a quarter acre of land and produces a multitude of produce.
“We grow just about everything that can be grown in zone eight per season,” said an exuberant Foster. “Right now we have, carrots, radish, tomatoes, squash, spinach, kale, cucumbers, collards, cabbage, black berries, strawberries, blueberries, along with seven types of peppers, two types of potatoes, two varieties of onions, garlic chives, onion chives, Brussels sprouts, eggplant, two different grapes, passion fruit, herbs, and plenty of fruit trees and berry bushes in our fruit forest.”
The selection of organic produce will become more plentiful in the weeks ahead. The garden relies solely on the Williamston Farmers Market as their main source of income and produces a wide selection of crafts, food, planters and seedling starters.
Donations are the primary source of feed. The Rotary Club of Williamston donated a shed to keep the tools and supplies secure. The Martin County Extension 4H has donated seeds, wheel barrels and buckets all keeping the project healthy.
“We would love to connect with more groups in town and branch out more going forward. This is such a special thing to be able to do, we want as many people as possible to get involved in some kind of way. This is a great benefit for the community,” explained Foster.
Community gardeners can volunteer at the WCG every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
All of the food grown in the garden is given away to the needy. There is also a “Blessing Box” at the garden to be used by families facing food insecurities. People can also leave food in the Blessing Box, however, Foster encourages donors to cross out the scan code on the product. Some have taken products and returned them to the store for cash if the code is not marked out.
The head gardener is looking to expand the project in the future.
“We need people that want to take us to the next level, help us find grants and someone who will teach a class or two would be helpful. We are also looking to plan future activities, hold workshops to introduce more people to the garden and how it can be beneficial to all Martin country citizens,” said Foster.
The Williamston Community Garden donations can be made by mail to WCG, P.O. Box 1174, Williamston NC 27892.