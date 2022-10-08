Tea Party Doll

Sandra Sperry, Regent, Edenton Tea Party Chapter (left) and Elizabeth Browning Brooks, NC Junior Doll Chair, and American Girl DAR Doll.

 Contributed Photo

There are two levels of membership in the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution – Regular and Junior. A Junior is a DAR member 18 years of age through 35 years of age.

The National Junior Membership Committee was established in 1937 and is celebrating 85 years in 2022. The goals of the committee are to gain new Junior members, build a well-informed Junior membership, encourage active participation in all phases of DAR service and to support the National Junior Membership Committee’s official fund-raising fund – the Helen Pouch Memorial Fund and Projects.

