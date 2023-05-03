“Comparison is the thief of joy.” I’ve seen the demon of judgment strike so many. I’ve watched marriage after marriage torched by the spirit of FOMO (Fear of missing out) and the legion of discontent.

I am being intentional with my sons to help them keep their views where they should be. One son constantly compares people’s worth; another cannot handle the word “no,” and a third son is convinced this world wakes up to greet him. These three descriptions perfectly sum up our world today.

Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.