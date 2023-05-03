“Comparison is the thief of joy.” I’ve seen the demon of judgment strike so many. I’ve watched marriage after marriage torched by the spirit of FOMO (Fear of missing out) and the legion of discontent.
I am being intentional with my sons to help them keep their views where they should be. One son constantly compares people’s worth; another cannot handle the word “no,” and a third son is convinced this world wakes up to greet him. These three descriptions perfectly sum up our world today.
What brings worth or value to your life? What holds value in your life? How do you know that someone is having a better life than you?
Do you gauge a person’s worth with finances, health, relationships, fame, knowledge or the amount of time they have? I tell the high schoolers I teach that they will never have more potential and opportunity to reach their greatest dreams than they have today, and simultaneously they will never care this little.
If money is a worth predictor, then time is the great equalizer. If knowledge proves worth, then health can cut that short.
I want to help people recognize three things when it comes to worth. First, what you value now may be based on your deficit. Young people look to the rich and famous.
Most rich people wish they could reclaim their youth and vitality. Sick people can pine for health and the healthy waste so many days binging on useless entertainment that portrays a life we could be living but are too scared to try. We all claw for whatever we don’t have.
Second, a person has value despite where they rank in arbitrary categories. The young today are to be most pitied. Never have so many decisions had to be made so early with so much weight placed on them.
We demand high schoolers to choose careers, middle schoolers to decide on majors and colleges and elementary to discover their gender. Before these young people have any experience, we press them to form lines when they should find joy.
In elementary school, I had little knowledge of sexuality nor if a family was richer, more connected or healthier than mine. No one’s value is changed by someone else’s, yet we submit our worth to finite people daily and live accordingly.
Third, only One can recognize true worth, and He decides value. God gets to determine how valuable you are. He took time before you were born to plan and craft you.
The Creator of something sets the value, and your Creator placed you in control of this world. Fill the earth with His grandeur. Tell the world of His grace.
The purchaser is the second person who gets to decide the value of something. God determined the value of your soul was the blood of His Son. God wastes nothing. If He gave His Son to die for you, let that fact inform you of your worth.
The last person who can decide something’s worth is the owner. So long as you hold ownership of your life, you will be at the mercy of your feelings.
But, if you give ownership of your life to the Holy Spirit, He speaks the truth of Jesus to you. Wealth, health, knowledge, time nor relationships can truly fulfill. Peace and joy flow from a different stream than the ones we frequent. The river of satisfaction rolls out of the deep places of righteousness.
These streams pour from the throne room of the God who sees your value. Go to the secret place with almighty God and receive the attention you desire.
Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.