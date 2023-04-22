Crime Blotter

The Williamston Police Department had several reports of larceny and was able to make several different arrests where individuals were charged with larceny and some were charged with other charges as well. The following individuals were charged with larceny: Tanyia Marie Murphy, Journey Shyniqua Brown and Gregory John Peine. Journey Shyniqua Brown and Gregory John Peine had charges other than larceny charges.

Martin County