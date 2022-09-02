Wynne honored

Lori Wynne is recognized as Employee of the Quarter.

 Contributed Photo

USDA Farm Service Agency employee, Lori Wynne, recognized as District #6 Employee of the Quarter for the 1st quarter of 2022

Congratulations go out to “Lori Wynne” on being selected as the Employee of the Quarter for District #6 for the 1st quarter of 2022.

Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.