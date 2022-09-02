USDA Farm Service Agency employee, Lori Wynne, recognized as District #6 Employee of the Quarter for the 1st quarter of 2022
Congratulations go out to “Lori Wynne” on being selected as the Employee of the Quarter for District #6 for the 1st quarter of 2022.
The purpose of this award is to recognize employees who have provided extraordinary customer service within the agency and demonstrated an extra effort to serve customers. Wynne will receive a Certificate of Recognition, four-hour time off award as well as an Employee of the Quarter Parking Sign along with the opportunity to compete for the 2022 District 6 Employee of the Year.
Wynne has worked as a program technician in the Martin County Farm Service Agency for 20 years. She is responsible for administrative duties, Marketing Assistance Loans, Farm Storage Facility Loans, and the NAP (Non-insured Assistance Program) Program. She also assists the Senior Farm Loan Officer with Farm Loan Payment collections and loan packets. In March of 2021, she was named as Key Program Technician in the areas of Administrative and Price Support. This role has afforded her the great opportunity to assist program technicians across the state.
Wynne said she counts it a blessing and a privilege to serve the wonderful farmers in Martin County. She has stated she knows how hard farmers work to put food on our tables and has an even greater understanding because of her involvement with the Farm Service Agency.
Wynne has been married to her husband, Junie, for 32 years and they live on their 150-acre farm outside of Williamston. Junie is a retired Firefighter/Paramedic, and she is proud of him for the profession he chose and his service to the community.
They both enjoy spending time with their beloved cat “Pepper.”
Wynne loves to sing and is honored to lead the song service every Sunday morning for the Williamston Church of Christ. She also enjoys spending time with her family, mom Carolyn Mobley, sister Dana White and niece Hannah White.
Wyne stated, “I feel extremely honored to have received this award and would like to say, ‘thank you’ to my fellow employees for this recognition.”
Debbie Houston serves as the District Director for Farm Service Agency District 6 which includes Greene, Pitt, Wayne, Nash, Martin, Washington, Tyrell-Dare, Hyde, Beaufort, Wilson, Craven, Pamlico, Carteret and Edgecombe.
The Farm Service Agency implements agricultural policy, administers credit and loan programs, and manages conservation, commodity, disaster and farm marketing programs throughout the nation.
The Farm Service Agency’s mission is serving farmers, ranchers, and agricultural partners through the delivery of agricultural programs.