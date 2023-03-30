BEAR GRASS - Bear Grass Charter School Principal Mary Beth Bonds recently announced the school’s A-B Honor Roll List for the third grading period.
Those honored include:
Grade 6
Abigail Boyden, Addison Sawyer, Branson Roberson, Callie Buck, Charlie Hurst, Haleigh Brickhouse, Kaden Belch, Lacey Byers, Payge Morgan, Peyton Price, Raegan Wynn, Ryan Kitchengs, Jaylen Holley, Juliana Leggett, Brett Lytle, Judson Manning, Brielle Rountree, Aubrey White
Grade 7
Aubrey Speller, Caine Latham, Emerson Spruill, Hannah Copeland, Holly Wells, Jonathan Leary, Lilley Rogerson, Miller Corey, Natalie Hollis, Nathan Goodwin, Parker Joyner, Savannah Harrell, Savannah Banning, Ryan Barber, Caylin Carter, Thayer Coltrain, Lily Fratalia, Kayla Pennix, Jonathan Price, Charles Taylor, Lillian Traud, Pressley Woolard, Joseph Wynne
Grade 8
Caden Sprouse, Carly Roberson, Elizabeth Triaga, Fischer Joyner, Grace Webb, Isabel Shrader, Julia Woods, June Price, Lily Richardson, Madelyn Parnell, McKinna Stalls, Meredith Manning, Zoie Harris, Carson Bell, Hunter Best, Ryan Martin, Adeline Roberson, Addyson Sundwall, Casey Todd, Nicholas Vann
Grade 9
Ashton Wiggins, Ethan Lancaster, Hannah Godard, Hayden Perry, Irving Johnson, Joshua Keel, Joshua Warren, Kyleigh Page, Landon Simpson, Montgomery Bowen, Rylan Leggett, Bret Clark, James Corey, Kaylee Furlough, Lane Gregory, Hylee Jarrett, Haylie Williams
Grade 10
Christopher Imes, Christopher Gurganus, Dawson Gardner, Matthew Jefferson, Abigail Barber, Mi’Niya Green, Ashlee Gurganus, Kadence Haltigan, Ensley Ingalls, Fischer Ledford, Mackenzie Long, Mason Lytle, Ashton Murphy, Jackson Rawls, John Rogerson, Jenna Wisniewski
Grade 11
Bryson Lee, Hilary Council, James Taylor, Jonathan Garrett, Kelsey Simmons, Ryan Boyden, Omari Brown, Joshua Holliday, Marlee Jackson, Jasmine Kitchengs, Cheyenne Knox, Hillary Manseau, Chylah Tripp, Kaelie Campbell
Grade 12
Lesly Brock, Charles Cherry, Tyson Johnson
