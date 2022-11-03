CACRAO College Fair in Martin County Sarah Stalls Martin County Schools Nov 3, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Riverside High School students explore the college fair brought to their school recently by CACRAO. Sarah Hodges Stalls/Martin County Schools South Creek students explore the college fair brought to them by CACRAO. Sarah Hodges Stalls/Martin COunty Schools South Creek students explore the college fair brought to them by CACRAO. Sarah Hodges Stalls Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The CACRAO — Carolinas Association of Collegiate Registrars & Admission Officers — College Fair made two stops in Martin County Wednesday, Oct. 19.More than 50 representatives from colleges and program opportunities met junior and seniors at Riverside High School to kick off the morning.They wrapped up that stop and reconvened at South Creek High School. Deborah Griffin can be reached via email at dgriffin@apgenc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition Martin County Enterprise To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesMartin County Early Voting Begins Oct. 20Three deaths in Martin County include the shooterBear Grass racketeer Kristin Ingalls headed to statesTarboro wins battle of league unbeatensMartin County Crime BlotterMartin County mother of three died in head on collisionRobersonville delays action on stage siteKansas City man charged with traffickingOut & About Week of Oct. 27Chicken Mull Festival draws thousands ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.