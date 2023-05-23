The Morehead-Cain Foundation recently announced the members of its class of 2027, who will begin their undergraduate journeys at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC-Chapel Hill) in the fall of 2023.
That class includes Bear Grass Charter School senior Madeline Carrie Chandler.
The 61 scholars come from 24 North Carolina counties, seventeen U.S. states and territories (including North Carolina), and eight countries (including the United States).
Their academic interests range from environmental sustainability and technology to political science and policy.
They join a thriving cohort of thinkers, leaders, creators and adventurers at UNC–Chapel Hill, empowered to set their potential free.
In addition to a fully funded undergraduate scholarship to one of the nation’s foremost public research universities, scholars gain access to a network of peers and mentors, challenging internships and summer experiences and an opportunity to travel the world.
The process of selecting the new class involves months of application review, virtual and in-person selection meetings, and semifinalist interviews leveraging the expertise of Foundation staff, a corps of professional readers, and hundreds of alumni interviewers and volunteer evaluators. Candidates enter the process via nomination — either from their school or their own. The UNC Office of Undergraduate Admissions also refers strong Early Action applicants as candidates for the process.
“We are delighted to announce the Morehead-Cain class of 2027. These emerging young leaders have not only exhibited tremendous academic achievement, but the capacity to shape their communities,” said Chris Bradford, president of Morehead-Cain. “Morehead-Cain is invested in empowering this new cohort of scholars as they step boldly into the next phase of their journey. We look forward to the impact they will make at Carolina and beyond.”
Since its founding in 1945, the Morehead-Cain Program has been a model for countless merit scholarships throughout the United States. These include the University of Virginia’s Jefferson Scholars Program, Duke University’s Benjamin N. Duke Scholars Program, and Emory University’s Woodruff Scholars Program.
Madeline Carrie Chandler will graduate this spring from Bear Grass Charter School, where she serves as flute section leader in the marching and concert bands, varsity cheerleading co-captain, and president of her Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter and region.
Within FFA, Chandler has served as a national delegate, representing the North Carolina FFA at the 2022 National FFA Convention and Expo, and she competed in multiple leadership and career development events, including extemporaneous public speaking, where she cultivated her love of personal challenge.
She also serves as president of her school’s Beta Club and a member of the National Honor Society.
Outside of school, she is a member of the First Baptist Church of Plymouth, and enjoys sharing her musical talent during worship services.
Last fall, Chandler conducted historical research and created a public database of local oral history.
At Carolina, she expects to major in history with a minor in communications, and she plans to extend her research and continue investigating the rural communities that have shaped her life and those of countless others.
To aid in this goal, she plans to run for North Carolina FFA State Office this summer. Madeline is the daughter of Scott and Caroline Chandler of Roper.