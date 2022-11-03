Corporate gift just the first step in a new partnership

On hand for the check presentation were Jim Guard, MCS Director of Career Technical Education; Mike Bennett, Ag Mechanics Instructor; Heather Smith, Animal Science Instructor; Jamie McAuslan, Production Technical Trainer — Smithfield Premium Genetics and Kristy Christenberry, Career Technical Education Coordinator.

 Sarah Hodges Stalls/PIO MCS

Agriculture instructors at the Martin County Schools Innovation Campus received a gift this week from Smithfield Premium Genetics.

Jamie McAuslan, Production Technical Trainer with Smithfield Premium Genetics, presented the department with a check for $1,250 to be used in support of their program.