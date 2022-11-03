High Expectations: Cougar Ambassador Program Raises the Bar for Students

Representatives from the Cougar Ambassadors pictured are (back row) Jonathan Troop, 6th grade; Dasinie Perkins, 7th grade; Olivial McNeil, SCMS Social Worker. Front row: Ziy’nae Purvis, 8th grade and Amber Waren, 8th grade.

 Sarah Stalls/PIO MCS

Robersonville - A new program at South Creek Middle School is recognizing the best in students.

As a result, participants are already raising their own expectations for how students can contribute to their school and community.

Deborah Griffin can be reached via email at dgriffin@apgenc.com.