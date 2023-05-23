Council earns doctorate from VCU May 23, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kimaya Council, M.D. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kimaya Council earned her Medical Doctorate from Virginia Commonwealth University on Saturday, May 13.She will begin her residence at the Family Medical Center in Danville, Va.Council is the daughter of Kimani Council of Robersonville and the granddaughter of Kathy Little.Family and friends from North Carolina, Florida, Pennsylvania and New Jersey helped her celebrate. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags University Politics Latest eEditionThe Enterprise Get The App! Enterprise Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2023 Medical Directory 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesEight Martin County citizens honored for volunteerismCulinary education, entertainment headed to Martin CountyBlack coffee on the mountaintop...Martin County Crime BlotterChandler earns Morehead-Cain ScholarshipCounty Subdivision draft available for reviewSchool budget request presented to commissionersTwo crashes cause one death, havoc in Martin CountySartain hired as RHS football coachNorth Carolinian expanded the country... Images