Courses in North Carolina’s Career Technical Education program are designed to help students identify their area of career interest and track a path to employment or further education.
Students enrolled in CTE program courses have many opportunities to achieve industry-recognized credentials in their area of study, which will make them stronger candidates for potential employment.
In the fall semester, which ended Jan. 20, 148 individual credentials were earned by 118 different students. Of those students, 75 attend Riverside High School and 43 attend South Creek High School.
Fall 2022 results show a strong increase from the previous two semesters combined.
MCS students achieved credentials in OSHA Health Care, OSHA Agriculture, YQCA - The Youth for the Quality Care of Animals Program, Serve Safe (Food Handler and Food Protection Manager) and an exciting area which is new to Martin County Schools - Adobe Academy.
The Adobe Academy curriculum, which focuses on products such as Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator, are industry standards.
At the end of the first semester it was offered, MCS Adobe Academy instructor Vernetta Griffin saw 23 students achieve credentials in Photoshop and or Illustrator visual design programs.
“Earning an Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator certification helps validate proficiency and meets the demand for the most up-to-date skills globally,” Griffin explained.
“Earning these certifications can help differentiate individuals in today’s competitive job market and broaden their employment opportunities by displaying their advanced skills, which will result in higher earning potential,” she added. “Research indicates that certified individuals have increased confidence, productivity and credibility with their employers, co-workers and clients.”
Another exciting aspect of this credential class, according to Kristy Christenberry of the Martin County Schools CTE Team, is the fact it included students in the Occupational Course of Study. OCS students may have challenges or disabilities which can make academics difficult. Coursework in this area is designed for potential employment after school.
“Heather Smith, who teaches Animal Science courses, was willing to adapt the curriculum so students in OCS program with academic challenges could feasibly achieve The Youth for the Quality Care of Animals Program (YQCA) accreditation,” explained Christenberry. “Thanks to her vision and willingness to meet the students where they were, we had OCS students achieve credentials that can lead to a career.”
Jim Guard, MCS Director of Career Technical Education, is excited to see the resurgence of students achieving their credentials.
“As a school district, we must prepare every student for their next step,” Guard stated. “We know many students will choose the workforce for that step and not college, and that’s where we come in.”
He added, “Our Career Technical Education team is coming together more all the time; however, we can never grow complacent. We regularly take guidance from local industry leaders regarding course offerings. This is to make our students the most desirable candidates for employment or further education in an ever-changing world.”
The MCS Career Technical Education Team will host its second College and Career Fair on March 29. Any local business or agencies wishing to be participating exhibitors should contact kchristenberry@martin.k12.nc.us or 252-792-8812.