Dr. Michelle White will be the next Superintendent of Martin County Schools.
The selection was made last week for Dr. White, who currently resides in neighboring Bertie County, to take the reins of the school district in May.
Dr. White will take office on May 22, replacing current Interim Superintendent Dr. Tom Daly.
“The board thoughtfully and carefully reviewed applications from a diverse field of 17 excellent candidates from seven different states. Although many qualified candidates applied, the board felt that Dr. White’s experience, leadership and dedication to students and staff would best serve MCS students, employees and the community for years to come. The board is confident Dr. White will lead the school system to even higher achievement,” according to MCS Public Information Coordinator Sarah Stalls.
White has had a long, successful career in public education spanning more than 20 years in North Carolina. Since 2022, she has served as the assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction for Hertford County Public Schools (HCPS). Prior to joining HCPS, Dr. White served as an elementary and middle school principal for the Edenton-Chowan Schools (2012-2022) and an instructional technology facilitator, dean of students and teacher for the Perquimans County Schools (2002-2012).
“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve Martin County Schools and look forward to building strong relationships with our staff, students, families and all community stakeholders as we work together to provide our children with the absolute best educational experience,” said Dr. White. “I truly believe the best is yet to come for Martin County Schools and I am blessed to be a part of the MCS family.”
She began her career in public education as an elementary music teacher in Winfall.
The educator was recognized as the 2018 and 2020 Regional Principal of the year, the 2019 National Title I Distinguished School winner and she represented North Carolina as the 2018 National Distinguished Principal.
White has received several other awards and recognitions, including Perquimans County Schools Teacher of the Year, Rotary Teacher of the Year, Regional Teacher of the Year Runner Up, National Disney Teacher of the Year Finalist and The Rex Whittington Award for Outstanding Contribution to Community Education in North Carolina.
White has an impressive academic background as well, including a bachelor’s degree in music education and a master’s degree in instructional technology, both from East Carolina University. She has a second master’s degree in school leadership from Elizabeth City State University, and went on to obtain a doctorate in educational leadership from Wingate University.
She obtained National Board Certification, and also holds certifications in music education, elementary education, art education, instructional technology and school leadership at both the principal and superintendent levels.
As Dr. White prepares for her new academic adventure, Dr. Daly prepares to continue teaching prospective principals and district administrators at ECU for the next year or so and then spend time traveling with his wife now that COVID restrictions are easing.
“Martin County Schools is a great place to work and I appreciate the Board giving me the opportunity to return. I have also appreciated the staff’s cooperation and support which has made the job much easier than it could be,” said Daly.
Daly had a message for the upcoming graduating class.
“First, congratulations on reaching a major milestone. I hope you will take the time to thank those who helped you achieve it. Second, find something you really like and enjoy doing for a living because whatever you choose you will be doing it for a long time. The journey is much easier if you look forward to going to work,” he said.
Daly also believes the district is in qualified hands.
“I believe the Board made an excellent decision in selecting Dr. White as the next Superintendent of Martin County Schools. I hope she enjoys the opportunity and has an extended tenure with Martin County Schools. The job can be very stressful and challenging at times but that makes it more fulfilling when positive things get done that help our children succeed,” said Daly.