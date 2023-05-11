Dr. White Sworn in a Superintendent
It was a monumental moment for the Martin County Schools Monday evening as Dr. Michelle White was sworn in as the district’s first female Superintendent while school board members, county officials, supporters, family and friends looked on.
The ceremony was especially important for Dr. White, as her mother, still recovering from a recent surgery, refused to miss the ceremony and held the Bible for the new superintendent.
Dr. White expressed her gratitude to the board and her mother before offering a brief insight into the three passions that drive her: God, family and education.
“First, I come to thank our Lord Jesus Christ. Second, I want to thank my most amazing family. My mother who just had replacement surgery insisted on being here tonight. Thank you for teaching me the value of hard work. My dad pushed me to dream big and never saw a limit,” said Dr. White. “My husband started as a high school sweetheart and became a best friend.”
Dr. White continued highlighting the importance of her daughters, who are “her life,” along with the educators who influenced her career.
While White’s third passion is education, it does not take a bench seat to the previous two.
“Education is not a job for me, it is a calling on my life. It is something I like about every single day and that I am excited to do,” explained Dr. White.
Problems do not deter Dr. White, as she believes there is always a solution. She went on to explain not every child starts at the same level.
“Some may need one-on-one support and some may need advanced classes and more enrichment opportunities,” said White. “We as educators have the privilege of crafting that growing educational experience for every single child. We have the opportunity of putting the world at their fingertips and to help craft their future.”
School Board Vice Chair Renee Purvis is encouraged regarding White’s selection.
“I am very excited about Dr. White. This is the first time the county has had a female superintendent and I am looking forward to working with her,’Said Purvis.
Dr. White took office on May 22 replacing Interim Superintendent Dr. Tom Daly.
Dr. White’ pubic education career spans more than 20 years in North Carolina. Most recently she served as the assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction for Hertford County Public Schools. Dr. White also was a principal for the Edenton-Chowan Schools and an instructional technology facilitator, dean of students and teacher for the Perquimans County Schools. She began her career in public education as an elementary music teacher in Winfal.
The superintendent has been recognized numerous times, including as Regional Principal of the Year, the 2019 National Title I Distinguished School winner, and she represented North Carolina as the 2018 National Distinguished Principal.
Dr. White academic background is equally impressive, including a bachelor’s degree in music education and a master’s degree in instructional technology, both from East Carolina University. She has a second master’s degree in school leadership from Elizabeth City State University, and went on to obtain a doctorate in educational leadership from Wingate University.
She obtained National Board Certification and also holds certifications in music education, elementary education, art education, instructional technology and school leadership at both the principal and superintendent levels.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve Martin County Schools and look forward to building strong relationships with our staff, students, families and all community stakeholders as we work together to provide our children with the absolute best educational experience,” said White. “I truly believe the best is yet to come for Martin County Schools and I am blessed to be a part of the MCS family.”