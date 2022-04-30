The E.J. Hayes team (front row, from left) Addison Brown, Lane Burrows, Aubrey Voris and Lauren McCall. In the back are Coach Sheila Toler, Nicholas Leary, Payton Barr, Olivia Smith, Will Saunders and Coach Joann Wall.
Jamesville Elementary School’s Battle of the Books team includes (front row, from left) Kayln Jones, Addison Bowen, Logan McCombs, Laela Hodges and Serena Huan. In the back row are: Liliana Reason, Emma Jones, Matthew Swift, Rilee Long, Mackenzie Styons and Levi Hardison.
Rodgers Elementary’s Battle of the Books team. In the front (from left) are Berkley Williams, Nick Hollis, Caroline Mobley and Coach Katelyn Rzany. In the back are: Coach Susan Spaanbroek, Warren Rogerson and Callie Buck.
South Creek’s Battle of the Books team included (front row, from left) Allison Keel and Dalton Adams. In the back are Coach Tracy Williams, Corey Sexton, Desean Streeter, Sepete Igisomar and Tashiyah Bryant.
