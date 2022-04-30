The Martin County Schools Elementary School Battle of the Books competition was held Wednesday, March 3 at the MCS Innovation Campus.

The E.J. Hayes Elementary School team, coached by Joann Wall and Sheila Toler, took top honors.

Jamesville Elementary School’s team, coached by Cristy Johnson, came in second.

Competitors from Rodgers Elementary School took third place in the event. Susan Spaanbroek and Katelyn Rzany coached the Rodgers team.

South Creek Elementary School’s team was coached by Allison Parker and Tracy Williams.

Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.