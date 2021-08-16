WILLIAMSTON – Five Martin County students receive the Francis M. Barnes Scholarship.
The Francis M. Barnes Scholarship is a memorial scholarship that awards Martin County students of good character and activity, who have expressed the desire to return to Martin County upon graduation to put their skills and education to use as a productive member of the community.
Each scholarship recipient will be awarded a $32,000 allotment over a four year time period if the student is enrolled in a four-year college.
A student that is attending a two-year community college program will be awarded $4,000 a year with the potential allotment increasing for the remaining two years if he/she enrolls in a four-year college.
The 2021 recipients are Coleman Baker, Shykira Bowers, Stephen Eure, Suhyum Lee and Danasia Moore.
Coleman Baker is the son of Doug and Jan Baker of Williamston. He plans to attend East Carolina University in Greenville in the fall and major in Sports Studies, with a concentration in sports management. Baker plans to return to Martin County as an athletic director as well as community volunteer and leader involved in the creation and implantation of programs and activities for youth of Martin County. Baker attended Riverside High School.
Shykira Bowers is the daughter of Amanda Edwards of Robersonville. She plans to attend North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. Bowers wishes to become a police officer and return to Martin County as a leader and role model to positively impact the justice system. Bowers attended South Creek High School.
Stephen Eure is the son of Andy and Hope Eure of Williamston. Eure plans to attend North Carolina State University, majoring in Agronomy and Agriculture Engineering. Eure understands the importance of the agricultural sector and would be proud to join the ranks of agriculturalist in Martin County. Eure attended Riverside High School.
Suhyun Lee is the daughter of Eunyoung Jeon of Beargrass. Lee plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Lee intends to major in Psychology with a minor in Political Science. She has interest in becoming a therapist to focus on providing appropriate mental health services to those in need in Martin County. Lee attended Riverside High School.
Danasia Moore is the daughter of Lakeya Moore of Robersonville, and plans to attend East Carolina University in hopes to obtain her Bachelor of Science degree in child life and become a certified child life specialist. After obtaining her degree she plans to work to improve the lives of children and ultimately obtain her Master in Science degree. Moore attended South Creek High School.