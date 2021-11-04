WILLIAMSTON - Stephanie Hardison will be presented with the 2021 North Carolina Science Teachers Association District 1 Outstanding Elementary School Science Teacher Award at the annual 52nd NCSTA Awards Ceremony, Thursday, Nov. 4.
The NCSTA District Outstanding Science Teacher Award is given to a person exhibiting leadership in science education; contributing to improvements in science education, and excelling in the aspects of science education. This honor is determined by Hardison’s professional excellence and contributions to science education in North Carolina.
“Mrs. Hardison is a dynamic fourth-grade science teacher with 20 plus years of experience,’ explained Cliff Hudson, K-12 Science/STEM Coordinator, Martin County Schools.
“One of her goals is to help make science come to life for her students. She constantly looks for ways to make the concepts more realistic and relate to the student’s everyday interactions,” Hudson said. “Mrs. Hardison is a leader in the school, she organizes science activities and field trips for the school. She helps mentor new teachers and shares resources to make sure that all students get good quality science instruction.”