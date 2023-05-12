WILLIAMSTON - E. J. Hayes School Principal Donna Manning announced the Principal’s List and Honor Roll for the fifth grading period at the school.
Those honored include:
Principal’s List
Grade 3
Zamiah Brown, Joby Burroughs, Kylah Dail, Gavin Godley, Malia Harvey, Brice Lee,
Ashanti Ramsaroop, Reid Roberson, Rebekah Sanford, Destinee Smith
Grade 4
Brooklyn Andrews, Aria Bissell, Valerie Carranza, ZyMeria Lee, Jah’Kye Salaam, Reavis Turner, Justice Whtiaker
Grade 5
Daarsh Chawla, Emma Edmonds, Nicholas Leary, Lauren McCall, Raylan Moore, Will Saunders, Guinevere Singh, Olivia Smith, Audrey Stanton, Collins Stone
Honor Roll
Grade 3
Sierra Barber, Nevaeh Boston, Jaycob Burnette, Ivy Carter, Alonso Carranza, Camila Chirinos, Arabella Etheridge, James Gardner, Imari Griffin, Mason Griffin, Carl Lee, Jiro Linsangan, Joyden Little-Burnell, Kataleya Lopez-Yanez, Alonso Martinez, Tyrion Noonan, Royal Ogunibi, Dylan Orozco-Castellanos, A’Zoriyah Pitt, Payson Pope, Emmitt Price, Summer Price, Amari Rogers, Megan Segler, Kylee Sherod, Iziah Smith,
Kamaria Smith, Isaiah Spruill, Brielle Stanley, Layla Stewart, Jamal Thompson
Grade 4
Jahmier Bazemore, An’Shiya Brown, Ma’Ciah Brown, Elijah Bullock, Mario Cabeleria, Lydia Clark, Michael Cobb, Khylie Graham, Lucy Gumm, Aiden Hensley, Blake James, Tyanna Kornegay, Emma Lynch, Gavin Mobley, Trevor Newkirk, Zy’Heim Outlaw, Kyene Patrick-Congleton, A’Mari Perkins, Mi’Anjal Perkins, Crista Purvis, Alexander Richmond, Liam Shepherd, Armani Stanley-Goldsmith, Jaylen Thomas, Skylar Voris, Leah Weathersbee, Kathleen White, Serenity Winstead
Grade 5
Brianna Barnhill, A’Laila Biggs, Jesse Brown, Samaria Farris, Tymel Flemming, Ashlyn Gardner, Ma’hijah Holley, Zena Hollis, Lily Inscoe, Aaniyah Johnson, Kody Leggett, Taitana Lopez-Quintinilla, MacKenzie Manning, Makayla Manning, Eric Pan, Kwatier Patterson, Delilah Perkins, Aaliyah Roberson, Hosanna Sanford, Jada Scott, Tyler Sherrod, Carmichael Simmons, William Sturgill, Bethany Tate, Aubrey Voris, Kameron Ward, Anylla Watts, Kingston Williams
