WILLIAMSTON - E.J. Hayes Elementary School Principal Donna Manning recently named the Principal’s List and Honor Roll for the fourth six-week grading period. Those honored are:
Principal’s List
Grade 3
Zamiah Brown
Jaycob Burnette
Joby Burroughs
James Gardner
Mason Griffin
Gavin Godley
Brice Lee
Payson Pope
Emmett Price
Ashanti Ramsaroop
Reid Roberson
Kylee Sherod
Destinee Smith
Allie Whitaker,
Grade 4
Blake James
Gavin Mobley
Reavis Turner
Justice Whitaker
Grade 5
Emma Edmonds
Ashlyn Gardner
Lily Inscoe
Nicholas Leary
Kody Leggett
MacKenzie Manning
Laurn McCall
Raylan Moore
Aaliyah Roberson
Will Saunders
Audrey Stanton
Teddy Swain
Honor Roll
Grade 3
Sierra Barber
Ivy Carter
Kylah Dail
Arabella Etheridge
Imari Griffin
Jace Harris
Malia Harvey
Carl Lee
Jiro Linsangan
Joyden Little-Burnell
Alonso Martinez
Zaida Mayo
Tyrion Noonan
Royal Ogunibi
A‘Zoriyah Pitt
Summer Price
Mackenzie Richmond
Amari Rodgers
Megan Segler
Izaiah Smith
Kamaria Smith
Isaiah Spruill
Layla Stewart
Liam Washington
Audon White
JaQuez Wilson
Grade 4
Brooklyn Andrews
Rosemary Bass
Jahmier Bazemoore
Aria Bissell
An‘shiya Brown
Elijah Bullock
Mario Cabeleira
Valerie Carranza
Lydia Clark
Michael Cobb
Jeremy Dunlow
Khylie Graham
Lucy Gumm
Zy‘Meria Lee
Emma Lynch
Alaja Manning
Trevor Newkirk
Zy‘Heim Outlaw
Mason Overton
Kyene Patrick-Congleton
A‘mari Perkins
Mi‘Angel Perkins
Crista Purvis
Alexander Richmond
Jah‘Kye Salaam
Weston Setzer
Liam Shepard
Jaylen Thomas
Kennedy Turner
Skylar Voris
Leah Weathersbee
Kathleen White
Serenity Winstead
Grade 5
Brianna Barnhill
Reginald Bazemore
A‘laila Biggs
Bently Brown
Jesse Brown
Daarsh Chawla
Emilo Cupil
Tracie Demry
Samaira Farris
Kharmyn Floyd
Gavin Goddard
Willow Grika
Ma’hijah Holley
Faith Horton
Andrew Maready
Makalya Manning
Eric Pan
Italia Passley
Kwatier Patterson
Mackenzie Perry
Ethan Roman-Garcia
Jada Scott
Tyler Sherrod
Carmichael Simmons
Guinevere Singh
Star Smallwood
Collins Stone
William Sturgill
Bethany Tate
Aubrey Voris
Kamron Ward
Hunter White
Kingston Williams
Ariana Wynne
