Honor roll students named for Riverside Middle Deborah Griffin Oct 20, 2022

Riverside Middle School Principal Misty Rushing recently announced the first grading period Principal's List and Honor Roll for the school.Those honored include:Principal's ListGrade 6Laila Bond, Addison Brown, Natalia Chirinos, TJ Davenport, Emily Harrington, Tatiana Outerbridge, Thomas Wheeler, Brady WynneGrade 7Jacob Coriell, Evan Hollis, Hannah Huffman, Jaylen More, Jillian PowellGrade 8Dhriti Chawla, Riley Cowan, Vanessa Esquivel, Logan Gardner, Jaylyn Raynor, Caleb StatonHonor RollGrade 6Ah'Mari Basnight, Surkura Brown, Ja'Myria Griffin, Kylee Hencye, Deja Outlaw, Lani Rawls, Emily Richan, landen Robinson, Quan'Tavious Salaam, Ny'Shawn Shaw, Hayden Thomas, Trenten Tibbitt, Ke'Niyah Tyson-Anderson, Effy Whitley, Jerome WilsonGrade 7Jaden Askew, Kamari Brown, Kashiya Chesson, Za'Riah Chesson, Jah'Sayia Clegg, Kate Gibbs, Nyema Griswell, Harmony Hoo, Hailey Huffman, Jayden McCauley, Larry Moore, Krishant Patel, Jaden Peele, Caoimhe Perry, Lisandro Rodas- Escamilla, Logan Rogers, Shawn Smith, Jhayden Speller, Kathryn Speller, Qua'heim Speller, Malajah Spellman, Emery Tice, Isabella Tudor, Wyatt Tyson, Quanaja Wiggins, Deja WilliamsGrade 8Amber Biggs, Savannah Birdo, Keymoria Bond, Rylah Etheridge, Arianna Fulwiler, Kenleigh Hardison, Elizabeth Harrison-Beach, Makenzie Green, Taegan Hodges, Hannah Huffman, Shyan Lee, Caden Manning, Jyhasia Mattox, Timayah Hoggard, Daviona Reddick, Chase Rodriguez, JaKiyah Rodgers, Grace Sessoms, Isabel Taylor, Yasmin Thomas, Easton Warren, Amelia Wells, Thomas Willoughby Deborah Griffin can be reached via email at dgriffin@apgenc.com.