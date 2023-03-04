Tuesday was a special day for the Martin County Schools Innovation Campus.
Teachers and community volunteers gathered to read to Martin County Kindergarten students through a Rotary sponsored program titled “I Like Me.”
However, it wasn’t simply the reading of the personalized children’s book, I Like Me, to the students by the volunteers that made the day special. It was what the volunteer readers gained from reading into the eyes of the future.
Over 200 wide-eyed, smiling children walked through the front doors of the campus throughout the day greeted by well-read volunteers with wider eyes and smiles than the children. Everyone was excited to see so many smiling young faces, each with a frisk in their step, ready to enjoy being read to.
Rotary Club of Williamston member Tom Franklin introduced the idea, which was successful at his former Rotary Club in Texas.
The project is based on the ‘I Like Me’ multifaceted personalized program focusing on reading enhancement, self-concept development and character education.
The event was a joint community effort. The Rotary Club of Williamston purchased all of the personalized books for each Kindergartener in Martin County Schools. Each book was $15 per child and the money was contributed by private individuals in the Rotary Club and raised through Rotary community fundraisers.
On Tuesday, the students were introduced to a short video featuring Oprah Winfrey reading a children’s book, explaining the importance of reading. Following the video, reading volunteers and their assigned student found a quiet spot where introductions, followed by big and small talk, followed by page turning, enticed smiles and excitement from student and reader.
Angel Carter Blount listened quietly as volunteer Cheryl Reed read the personalized story to Angel.
“I like me! I like my name Angel. This book is written about me. I have made a great discovery! I am the only “me” here in this whole, great, big, wide, world. I like to think that I am a good, valuable and worthy person,” said Reed.
Martin County Board of Education Vice Chair Renee Purvis enjoyed her experience as much as her reading partner, Edin Juanez. As he listened, laughed and high-fived Purvis periodically as she spread the joys of education, he couldn’t take his eyes off his new book.
By day’s end the volunteers, including teachers, city, county and school officials, along with residents and Rotary Club members stood in wide-eyed awe as the well-behaved kindergarten students enjoyed the day. Seeing their names on the printed page of a hardcover book was special.
Jamesville Kindergarten teacher and student coordinator Mary Taylor Conner shared a story about the volunteer readers in Texas who often bring their ‘I Like Me’ books from childhood with them to show the young students they are reading to. Connor hoped these students would keep and cherish their books.
Martin County Tourism Development Authority Director Chase Connor also played a major role in filling the volunteer spots. Over 150 volunteers worked the program and helped to make it successful.
“We were so happy to see so many dedicated volunteers that gave their time to build up the future generations of Martin County,” said Connor. “Reading is a fundamental part of kindergarten curriculum, so it was great to send these kids home with a book written all about them. We had over 150 community volunteers reading to 225 students. I think the volunteers got just as much out of the program as the kids did. We are excited to replicate this event again next year,” he added.
Dr. Shannon Cecil, Mary Taylor Conner, Sarah Stalls, Chase Conner, Tom Franklin, Jeremiah Taylor and Laurie Jones played a major role in making this event successful, according to Conner.