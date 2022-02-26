Jamesville Elementary School Principal Michelle Mobley recently announced the Principal’s List and Honor Roll for the school.

Honored for thier academic achievements were:

Principal’s List

Grade 3

Isaac Caceras

Grade 4

Serena Huang, Emma Jones, Kerigan Styons

Grade 5

Addison Bowen, Levi Hardison, Kalyn Jones, Matthew Swift, Liliana Reason, Bryce Whitley

Honor Roll

Grade 3

Carter Ange, Alex Caceras, Jace Hadley, Paris Hall, Abby Hayes, Adeline Rinehart, Brody Roebuck, AJ Ward,

Grade 4

Camden Arrants, Ensley Buck, Mikayla Halsey, Mason Hogge, Rilee Long, Logan Mccombs, Jordyn Rodgers, Mi’Yachea Young,

Grade 5

Ryan Kitchengs, Brett Lytle, Maggie Prettyman, Keagan Price, Mackenzie Styons, Effy Whitley

Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.