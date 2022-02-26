Jamesville ES honors students Feb 26, 2022 54 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jamesville Elementary School Principal Michelle Mobley recently announced the Principal’s List and Honor Roll for the school.Honored for thier academic achievements were:Principal’s ListGrade 3Isaac CacerasGrade 4Serena Huang, Emma Jones, Kerigan StyonsGrade 5Addison Bowen, Levi Hardison, Kalyn Jones, Matthew Swift, Liliana Reason, Bryce WhitleyHonor RollGrade 3Carter Ange, Alex Caceras, Jace Hadley, Paris Hall, Abby Hayes, Adeline Rinehart, Brody Roebuck, AJ Ward,Grade 4Camden Arrants, Ensley Buck, Mikayla Halsey, Mason Hogge, Rilee Long, Logan Mccombs, Jordyn Rodgers, Mi’Yachea Young,Grade 5Ryan Kitchengs, Brett Lytle, Maggie Prettyman, Keagan Price, Mackenzie Styons, Effy Whitley Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Honor Roll Michelle Mobley School Education Grade List Jamesville Elementary School Student Principal Latest e-Edition Martin County Enterprise To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesPrieto named to lead NC SymphonyWhitehurst charged with felony larcenyProposal looks at water, sewerRemembering Laura…Only 14 active casesTDA has named a new directorMaternity leave ends...Out & About for the week of Feb. 24Out & About for the week of Feb. 72022 harvest season announced for striped bass on the Roanoke River ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.