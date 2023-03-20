WILLIAMSTON - Martin Community College (MCC) has released the names of its students on the President’s and Dean’s Lists for the Fall of 2022 Semester.
To make the President’s List a student must have achieved a 4.0 GPA for the semester and have taken a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Dean’s List students must have achieved at least a 3.5 GPA for the semester and have taken a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Those on the President’s List are: Madison Acheson, Bailey Best, Jacob Blake, Samuel Bowen, Carsyn Briley, Tammy Bryant, Brandon Cadogan, Grace Carr, Salatiel Carreno Carrillo, Destiny Cofield, Maranda Cooper, John Cox, Emilee Crawford, Kaitlyn Cutler, Joshua Dunlow, Ayanna Flood, Lindsay Goupil, Katelyn Gurganus, Carlton Hill, Amber Lamb, Lauren Leggett, Ryan Leggett, Jeremiah Lilley, William Mobley, Edgar Perez, Catherine Phillips, Tasheka Raynor, Genesis Richards, Onquoda Rodgers, Molly Shell, Malcolm Singleton, Ajanae Smallwood, Amina Smallwood, Keyron Spellman, Isaiah Taylor, Megan Turner, Tyler Warren, Nicholas Warren, Taylor Winstead.
Those on the Dean’s List are: Arianna Adams, Camaan Aldridge, Shadae Andrews, Joy Bennett, Morgan Bonds, Sarah Bullock, Breanna Bunch, Cierra Colburn, Kerrie Coltrain, Dion Etheridge, Caroline Gibbs, Katie Gurganus, Brandon Harris, Joshua Hearne, Jala Hill, Christine Hoffler, Courtney Hoggard, Kelsey Huffman, Adaysha Hunter, Alana Kazar, Darby Klenner, Jazalyn Lewis, Ann Lindstrom, Donna Long-Hill, Hilary Martinez-Gomez, Nicholas McMorris, Miranda Meldick, Victoria Miller, Jesse Mobley, Emma Modlin, Teairra Moore, Meghan Moore, Albert Pena-Charrez, Connor Phelps, Luonzay Razor, Franklin Reppy, Madison Respass, Dorine Savage, Alana Scott, Keshay Smallwood, Lashonda Smallwood, Ravone’ Stanley, Brittany Swain, Hannah Thompson, Christy Tomidajewicz, Lauren Turner, Lauren Walters, Jacob Wynn