Eight cadets recently became certified in law enforcement through Martin Community College’s (MCC’s) 40th BLET Course (Basic Law Enforcement Training) Aug. 30.
Ieisha Bell, Justyce Davis, Stephen Hill, Brian Mizelle, Zachery Murphy, Toddy Reddick II, Robert Russell and Carleigh Wildeboer were recognized for successfully completing the 645-hour BLET program, which began March 7.
Students received their certificates surrounded by family and friends in the MCC auditorium. The BLET program is offered through MCC’s Division of Continuing Education.
After 26 weeks of rigorous training, the eight cadets were eligible to take the State Comprehensive Examination Aug. 26. All passed, and are now eligible for employment in all N.C. law enforcement agencies. Seven already have jobs, and one is in the process of being hired.
The ceremony was comprised of the cadets, their family, friends and MCC’s BLET instructors and staff. Prior to the ceremony, the audience enjoyed a pictorial presentation of the students’ participation in various training activities, which was prepared by Tamesha Woolard, the BLET program’s Qualified Assistant.
Clifton “Cliff” Hales, MCC’s BLET Administrative Assistant welcomed the audience and Lena Jackson, program coordinator, provided an invocation.
MCC President Wesley Beddard welcomed those in attendance and praised the students for their hard work and determination over the past six months. He also thanked the families for being so patient and supportive of their cadet.
Hales, a veteran police officer himself, congratulated the students on their success in completing the challenging training course. He commended them for their dedication to the profession and serving their fellow man in such a professional and honorable way.
He acknowledged his great pride in their accomplishments and applauded them for slogging through COVID, which prolonged the class two additional weeks.
In keeping with tradition, Williamston Police Department Captain Beth Coltrain was selected by the class out of 30-plus instructors to deliver comments during their completion ceremony. Coltrain is regularly chosen for this honor.
She noted how impressed she was with this class and addressed each student individually. She spoke of her first impressions of each student, then expressed how the training transformed them over 26 weeks.
Coltrain also emphasized the dedication and stamina of the students. All the cadets were either working full-time, attending school full-time — or both — while attending BLET every night. Two of the cadets were new moms with infants at home.
Coltrain concluded these cadets have the “right stuff” to be excellent law enforcement officers.
Woolard joined Hales in presenting certificates to the cadets.
Hales also presented a certificate of recognition to the student who completed the course with the highest overall score, and to the student who completed the POPAT (Police Officer Physical Activity Test) in the least amount of time. Both certificates were awarded to Cadet Robert Russell. Russell.
Russell was also the recipient of the Williamston Rotary Club’s Tony Bowen Memorial BLET Scholarship at MCC. He started his law enforcement career as a correctional officer at Bertie Correctional Institution (BCI) in Windsor.
Class President, Cadet Carleigh Wildeboer, followed up with remarks from a student’s perspective. Wildeboer was elected to the president by her classmates in late March, just two weeks after the class started. She thanked instructors and staff for their hard work and patience.
She ended by saying, “We started this training as individuals, but now we are brothers and sisters.”
The NC BLET program covers 645 hours of study within 36 total blocks of instruction including, Physical Fitness, Firearms, Law Enforcement Driving Training, Laws of Arrest, Search and Seizure, Motor Vehicle Law, Techniques of Traffic Enforcement, Patrol Techniques, Sheriff’s Responsibilities and Rapid Deployment.
The course contains the most current law enforcement information available and is filled with practical exercises and an extensive ethics section that is woven throughout the training experience. It takes approximately 16 weeks to complete and concludes with a comprehensive written exam and skills testing. This course of study is mandated by the state for all certified law enforcement officers.
The 41st BLET class will be starting soon and is one of the few programs in Northeastern North Carolina available at night.
Those interested in applying for admission into the next BLET program must complete and submit a packet of information and forms prior to starting the class.
The packets may be obtained in person from Lena Jackson or online at www.martincc.edu/blet.
For more information about MCC’s BLET program, contact Jackson at lj59800@martincc.edu or 252-789-0322; or contact Cliff Hales at ch76819@martincc.edu or 252-789-0267.