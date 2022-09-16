Eight cadets recently became certified in law enforcement through Martin Community College’s (MCC’s) 40th BLET Course (Basic Law Enforcement Training) Aug. 30.

Ieisha Bell, Justyce Davis, Stephen Hill, Brian Mizelle, Zachery Murphy, Toddy Reddick II, Robert Russell and Carleigh Wildeboer were recognized for successfully completing the 645-hour BLET program, which began March 7.

